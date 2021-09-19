WWE News Roundup: Ex-Champion has unsettled issues with John Cena, Brock Lesnar guided 21-year-old star, Roman Reigns dream match confirmed (September 19, 2021) 

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A top SmackDown Superstar has a "bone to pick" with John Cena and wants to face him at a huge event.

A recent WWE signee highlighted how Brock Lesnar has been helpful to him. Meanwhile, a dream match for an upcoming Monday Night RAW episode featuring Roman Reigns is now official.

Edge has stated that he "would love" to face a popular SmackDown villain. Additionally, Drew McIntyre listed a few names for his potential faction on RAW.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Finn Balor wants to have a WWE WrestleMania match against John Cena

It's no secret that Finn Balor was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam event. However, John Cena swooped in to sign the match contract instead and became Reigns' opponent for the said pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Mirror, Balor - in character - called out Cena for taking up his SummerSlam opportunity. He said they could resolve their issues at The Grandest Stage of Them All - WrestleMania.

“I can’t think of a better place to face John Cena than at WrestleMania. I’ve got a bone to pick with John, the SummerSlam main event was mine, my name was printed on the contract, however, John signed it. There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled between me and John and if we can do that at WrestleMania all the better,” said Finn Balor.

Cena lost to the Universal Champion in their main event showdown at SummerSlam. Even Balor - who eventually faced Roman Reigns earlier this month - could not defeat him.

However, the former NXT star will get to fight Reigns again, as his Demon persona, at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26.

