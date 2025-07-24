WWE News Roundup: Female star has decided to step away from wrestling due to health concerns, Brock Lesnar's return timeline, and Bayley has a message

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup.A female star has announced that she's leaving wrestling for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, a potential return timeline for Brock Lesnar has been predicted by a veteran.Also, Bayley has shared a message after failing to make it to SummerSlam. Has WWE given up on Gunther? The eagle-eyed fans noticed an interesting change on the official website today.Continue reading as we dive into the top news stories of the day.#4. Former WWE Superstar takes indefinite hiatusElayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, recently made a heartbreaking announcement about her wrestling future.She took to her social media handle a few days ago to announce that she is taking a break from wrestling for the foreseeable future. The former NXT standout cited mental health concerns as the reason behind leaving wrestling for now.In a lengthy X (fka Twitter) post, she shared the following message:Cora Jade has been facing criticism from fans online since launching her third-party venture post-WWE release.There's no word on when she will return to wrestling, but she has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from her fans and former colleagues during this difficult time.We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her the best in her future.#3. Major speculation on Brock Lesnar's WWE returnWWE continues to remain tight-lipped on Brock Lesnar's future amid the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.However, that hasn't stopped fans and veterans alike from speculating on his return.Speaking on the latest edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran predicted that The Beast Incarnate could return sometime next year for a dream match against Gunther.&quot;I'm going to throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar versus Gunther? It might have some legs... I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're going to start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first, give it about a year. I'm speculating too. So, let's speculate together.&quot;Interestingly, Daniel Cormier recently claimed that Brock Lesnar is on TKO's banned list. This came as a surprise since the company has been dropping multiple references to him lately.Is he going to be back at SummerSlam? Fans shouldn't get their hopes up, as his future reportedly lies in the hands of the legal team.#2. Gunther replaced by WWEAs Gunther prepares for his upcoming title defense, WWE made a significant change to its superstars banner on its official website today.The Ring General has been replaced by R-Truth, as can be seen in the screenshot below:Gunther will put his WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against CM Punk at SummerSlam.#1. Bayley has a message following RAWThings aren't going well for Bayley on Monday Night RAW as SummerSlam fast approaches.Last week, she lost to Lyra Valkyria in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The defeat meant she won't get another crack at Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The Role Model's bad luck continued this week when she joined forces with Lyra Valkyria to unsuccessfully challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley is now without a clear direction heading into SummerSlam.Earlier today, she took to her Instagram to post multiple photos from her recent match, with a caption that read:&quot;Lol,&quot; she wrote. Bayley is now teasing a feud with Cardi B, who is scheduled to make an appearance as the official host of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium this August. Does Triple H have a trick up his sleeve? Only time will tell.