WWE News Roundup: Female star wants to return after 19 months, Austin Theory's downfall, Roman Reigns needs a new manager?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we will bring you the biggest stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today’s news roundup includes big names like Ricochet, Austin Theory, Roman Reigns and Chad Gable.

Speaking of Austin Theory, the United States Champion failed to win the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal. It was another setback for The Unproven One who hasn’t done anything remarkable of late.

However, Theory recently addressed some rumors that he is being buried by Triple H. So without wasting any time, let's look at the biggest news from WWE today.

#5. Austin Theory clears the air about being buried by Triple H

United States Champion Austin Theory moved to Monday Night RAW and got off on the right foot thanks to Vince McMahon. He became Vince’s on-screen protege and enjoyed many big wins leading to his United States Championship win.

However, fans have seen Theory get in many lackluster feuds over the past year. This was especially true after the Chairman retired in July 2022, and the current US champion went on a losing spree that lasted two months.

During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory cleared the air about being buried by WWE Head of Creative, Triple H. He shot down the rumors and said that people on the internet are not happy at any cost.

"We all know on the internet, it's tomorrow you can be the greatest thing in the world, and the next day you could suck. You know, I remember a time that the internet said, 'Man, this guy, he's getting buried. He loses every match.' When's the last time I lost a match? And people still have something to say now. So, to me, as long as there's something said, I'm doing what I need to do. But if there's nothing being said, then there's a worry there because people say your name for a reason whether it's good or bad," he said.

Austin Theory hasn’t had the most entertaining US Championship reign. However, he is breaking some records with the title in hand and has scored wins over big names like Seth Rollins, Edge and Sheamus.

#4. Ricochet names his all-time favorite WWE Superstar

Ricochet had a blockbuster match at this year’s SummerSlam against Logan Paul. Even though The One and Only lost the contest, he proved that he is among the most athletic men in sports entertainment today.

While Ricochet may be one of the best high flyers in the business, his all-time favorite WWE star is surprisingly not a luchador. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone and Bill Apter during SummerSlam weekend, The One and Only stated that Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is his favorite WWE Superstar.

However, he noted that his favorite Intercontinental Champion is Razor Ramon. Here is what he said:

"My all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion? I mean, The Rock is my all-time favorite wrestler. So, but as far as all-time favorite Intercontinental Champion, maybe Razor," said Ricochet.

The creative team could give The One and Only a good push following his incredible performance at SummerSlam. He is among the top babyfaces in WWE today.

#3. Chad Gable claims Alpha Academy has a secret application

Chad Gable has been leading Alpha Academy well on WWE RAW. Even without a championship belt around his waist, Gable has been able to get Alpha Academy in some good matches and rivalries over the past several months.

Otis was the first to join Gable before Maxxine Dupri became his latest recruit. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chad Gable and Otis revealed that becoming a member of Alpha Academy is hard.

Gable added that there is a secret application that applicants need to dig up, and only Otis and Maxxine had been able to successfully find it.

"Well, there's a secret application online, and only two people have found it. Maxxine and Otis. An applicant's job is to dig that up. If Otis can find it, how hard could it be? But not until I receive that application that we start the process," said Chad Gable.

WWE could use the story on-screen to build some interesting segments. It could lead to a storyline where more superstars find the secret application and join Alpha Academy.

#2. Summer Rae wants to return to WWE for one last feud

Summer Rae had a decent run in WWE, where she spent about six years as an active performer. Fans were witness to her work with Fandango for some time, and the two had great on-screen chemistry.

The 39-year-old had a heated rivalry with Natalya before she departed from WWE. Last year, she returned at the Royal Rumble for a one-off appearance and targeted Natalya right away.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Summer Rae disclosed that she and Natalya were friends in real life. She added that she would be ready for a return for a final rivalry against The Queen of Harts.

"Before Nattie leaves wrestling we have to have our feud. Like she absolutely crushed her match with Rhea and it was so good. Nattie is such a good trainer, and I think that's the one thing that people don't know about her, is she's so patient. And when you've wrestled decades and it's just in your blood, how can you not," she said.

It would be great to see the 39-year-old back in the ring someday. WWE could even focus on the rivalry heading up to WrestleMania 40.

#1. WWE veteran talks about potentially managing Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably the greatest wrestling champion of our generation. The Tribal Chief has built an empire around him, and worked extremely well with Paul Heyman for over three years.

While Heyman may be the best fit for Reigns at the moment, WWE may look at alternatives if he changes his character. Wrestling veteran Jimmy Hart recently addressed possibly replacing Heyman as Reigns' manager.

While Hart is incredible at what he does, he feels that he may not work as well with Roman Reigns as Heyman does. He commented during a recent episode of the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

"First of all, he [Roman Reigns] does a great job, and Paul [Heyman] fits him so greatly, Paul fits him to a T. I think my character’s a little bit too over-the-top for that because I’m more like, ‘Whoa! Hey baby! How you doing!?’ That’s always been my thing. Up-tempo, never kind of laid back, and I just kind of think Roman does such a great job along with Paul together, and they really fit good together," the WWE veteran said.

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam after an epic battle with Jey Uso. He will likely retain his title for a much longer reign. Fans can expect to see Paul Heyman by the Tribal Chief’s side for as long as he is the champion.

Does Roman Reigns need a new manager? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee