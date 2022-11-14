WWE News Roundup: Former champion comments on sudden release, Ugly incident with top female star at live event

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories from the world of sports entertainment.

#3. Police called after an ugly incident with Scarlett at WWE Live Event

At last night's WWE Live Event in Peoria, Illinois, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett during the Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre match.



Scarlett wasn’t happy about this and security told the fan to leave. When the fan refused, Police arrived.



Scarlett wasn't happy about this and security told the fan to leave. When the fan refused, Police arrived. Multiple fans got ejected due to this.

SmackDown Superstar Scarlett Bordeaux recently faced an unfortunate incident at a live event in Peoria. The incident took place during the match between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross, with Scarlett at ringside accompanying the latter.

During the match, a fan threw a drink at Scarlett, which left her fuming. Others in attendance have since revealed on Twitter that police were called following the incident. Multiple fans were also ejected from the venue. Scarlett also took to Twitter to comment on the matter.

"As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. 🤢 PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo, 😘" Scarlett wrote.

Scarlett has previously also faced issues with fans at live shows. In 2019, when she was wrestling at an AAA event, a fan was caught on camera groping her.

#2. Sami Zayn breaks silence after missing SmackDown

Honorary Uce Sami Zayn has been one of the must-see stars on WWE television over the last few months. His alliance with The Bloodline and their chemistry together has made for enthralling television.

However, he has missed a few shows since last week. First, he didn't appear at Crown Jewel 2022 last weekend in Saudi Arabia. He has also previously missed Saudi Arabia shows.

Adding to that, he also didn't appear on last week's Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The Usos defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The New Day on SmackDown. Michael Cole mentioned that Zayn was not there due to some personal reasons.

Sami Zayn has since taken to Twitter to break his silence. He first tweeted a message in Arabia that translates to - "We belong to Allah, and to Him, we shall return," and is commonly recited upon hearing some bad news. Sami then shared another tweet, asking fans to donate to his charity.

#1. Former champion comments on being released by WWE

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 From CZW champion to ROH to NXT to Monday night raw with lashley to cruiserweight champion to GCW to NJPW to AEW. Thank you lio rush. From CZW champion to ROH to NXT to Monday night raw with lashley to cruiserweight champion to GCW to NJPW to AEW. Thank you lio rush. https://t.co/q6zheZfWjH

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently opened up about being suddenly released by WWE in 2020 alongside several other stars. Speaking on the Say Less podcast, Rush stated that he didn't know what to do, but he feels like his release prepared him for many things.

"When I got released from WWE, it was almost like I had to just start over, and I didn't really know what to do," said Rush. "And it took me a while for me to realize, like, man, maybe I was a little too young for everything that got thrown at me. But at the same time, I don't regret those times at all. I don't wish that I didn't go through these things ... I feel like it prepared me for so much once I did get released."

Following his WWE release, Lio Rush signed with All Elite Wrestling and wrestled there for a while but left soon after. He is now signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

What do you make of the latest stories from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

