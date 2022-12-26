WWE News Roundup: Former champion gets arrested, 38-year-old star teases returning after 13 years, Top star comments for the first time after getting released

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

A Monday Night RAW star and former champion was arrested on Christmas after trying to invade a legend's house. A massive return has been teased by a 38-year-old former star, who last competed for the company 13 years ago.

Additionally, Mandy Rose broke her silence for the first time following her reported WWE release.

Let's dive straight into the daily News Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3. 38-year-old star teases returning to WWE to join The Bloodline

Former WWE star Manu, part of the Anoa'i family, recently hinted at returning to the company and joining The Bloodline.

During a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Manu stated that he's in the prime of his career right now and teased a return.

"I like to say I'm in the prime of my career. So anything is possible and you know what they say - anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation [Entertainment]," said Manu.

Manu worked for WWE from 2006 to 2009, during which he briefly became a part of Randy Orton's infamous stable, The Legacy. Him being part of the Anoa'i family makes him a great candidate to return and further solidify the dominance of Roman Reigns and The Usos in The Bloodline.

#2. Mandy Rose finally breaks silence after her reported WWE release

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has been in the news since her reported release from the company came to the fore. Taking to Twitter, Rose finally broke her silence, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and thanking them for all the love and support over the last couple of weeks.

"Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks Also click here for 50% off subscriptions now until new years !"

Mandy Rose held on to the NXT Women's Championship for a whopping 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez on the December 13 episode of NXT. She was reportedly released from the company the next day due to content that apparently breached the policies of her WWE contract.

#1. Judgment Day member gets arrested on Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, WWE shared a clip on their social media of Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley once again trying to confront Rey Mysterio at his home. It didn't end up well for the heels as Rey called the police on his son, leading to Dominik getting arrested.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has since confirmed via his social media that he has now been released by the cops and thanked Rhea Ripley for the same.

Dominik turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, at Clash at the Castle earlier this year and joined hands with The Judgment Day. It is widely speculated that the father-son duo, who have previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together, could end up having a WrestleMania clash next year.

What do you make of the latest news stories? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Do you want to see more additions to The Bloodline? Yes No 0 votes