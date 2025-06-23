WWE News Roundup: Former champion got released months after signing a new contract, Bianca Belair celebrates anniversary, Drew McIntyre on absence

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we discuss all the top stories making the rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Bianca Belair and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Also, a former champion commented on his release from the company, disclosing that he was let go a few months after signing a new contract. Let's check it all out without any further delay:

#1. Kevin Owens comes face-to-face with top WWE star

Kevin Owens is currently ruled out of in-ring action as he is dealing with a neck injury. However, The Prizefighter was present at Fanatics Fan Fest at the Javits Center in New York, where he had a brief interaction with Penta.

Owens has never faced Penta inside the squared circle. The chances of the dream match happening are also minimal, as there is no guarantee that the former Universal Champion will make his in-ring return.

#2. Best wishes to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the biggest power couples in the pro wrestling fraternity. The duo has been together since 2016 and got married in 2018. The couple is celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, and The EST of WWE sent a heartfelt message to her husband to mark the occasion.

Belair is currently away from the squared circle due to an injury. Meanwhile, Ford is a tag team champion, and he and Angelo Dawkins will soon be defending the title against The Wyatt Sicks.

#3. Drew McIntyre reacts to his WWE absence

Drew McIntyre has been on the sidelines for the last few weeks due to an injury. The Scottish Warrior was last seen in action at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, where he lost to Damian Priest in a steel cage match.

Amid his absence from the spotlight, McIntyre has continued to take shots at his archrival CM Punk, this time by posting a picture of The Best in the World with a fan sign saying "DM Hunk We miss you."

McIntyre and Punk are two of the fiercest rivals in WWE history. The duo had a months-long feud last year that ended with a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024.

#4. WWE released former champion months after he signed a new contract

Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman recently opened up about his release from the company. On his YouTube channel, Maven revealed that he was let go months after signing a new contract with the promotion.

"So, needless to say, I finally felt as though I had found my footing. I was no longer viewed as the "Tough Enough" kid. I felt as though the guys at the back had a good respect for me. And I felt as though the office saw me as a valuable asset, someone who they could help build and grow the company on. The thing that gave me the most security was that, a few months prior to this match, I had signed a new contract. I was making the most money—more money than I had ever made in my life," Huffman said.

Maven was a part of the global juggernaut from 2001 to 2005, winning the Hardcore Title once. He has competed in just a handful of matches since then, with his last outing in the squared circle coming in March 2024.

