WWE News Roundup: Former champion reveals that he is leaving the company, Problem with CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes?

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. Today we will discuss topics about Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, among others.

A major name is also set to leave the company in the next few days, so without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Veteran has a problem with CM Punk-Drew McIntyre segment on WWE RAW

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the segment between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk on RAW where the former chased the latter but Punk outsmarted him.

Russo called out McIntyre for not going after CM Punk when the Voice of the Voiceless made his way to the ring:

"I give them a check mark for the continuity of, you know, McIntyre is in the ring, Punk's in the press box then he goes to look for (...) I give them credit for that; that's good. But again, now Punk is in the ring and McIntyre is not going back after him."

Both Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are currently dealing with injuries. However, the two will likely square off once they are medically cleared.

#2. The Undertaker opens the door for another match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. While according to reports, there are currently no plans for the Beast Incarnate to return, The Undertaker is not ruling out him coming back to challenge The American Nightmare once again:

"And you got, from what I understand, you know, Brock [Lesnar] is not completely out of the picture. So, I mean, there's some hurdles he's [Cody Rhodes] got ahead of him to get to [WrestleMania] 41. So it'll be interesting to see his journey," he said.

Expand Tweet

#3. WWE Draft continued on RAW

The Night Two of WWE Draft 2024 took place on RAW this week where a plethora of superstars were assigned brands. Major transfers included Latino World Order moving over to RAW while Jade Cargill stayed on the blue brand.

Ilja Dragunov, Lyra Valkyria, and Blair Davenport from NXT also moved up to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

#4. 31-year-old star is leaving the company

There have been numerous departures in the Stamford-based promotions in the last few months and one more name is set to join the list soon. It was recently reported that Scrypts, fka Reggie, will be a free agent once his contract expires in June.

The star himself confirmed the same through a booking post on social media.

Expand Tweet

The 31-year-old was a part of WWE for over four years. During this time, he won the now-retired 24/7 Championship on four occasions. The former acrobat hinted at continuing wrestling in his post.