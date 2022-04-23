WWE News Roundup - Former star buries the hatchet with Triple H and company, Bray Wyatt's mysterious messages, Possibility of another AEW star's return, and more

We're back with another stacked edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, and as always, we've got an incredibly newsworthy lineup of stories for you today.

A legendary star revealed that he'd gotten over his ill feelings towards WWE during a rare interview. Booker T also commented on the possibility of another AEW star jumping ship to WWE.

Bray Wyatt's name has trended over the past 24 hours after the former WWE star made several intriguing changes to his Twitter handle. Randy Orton also completed a significant milestone, and one of his biggest supporters, Triple H, took to social media to praise the Viper.

We ended the latest news roundup with details of the company wanting to shorten a veteran wrestler's name.

#5. Scott Steiner opens up about his past issues with WWE

Vince McMahon, The Steiner Brothers and Triple H.

Scott Steiner recently took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame alongside his brother Rick Steiner. Considering Big Poppa Pump's history with WWE, specifically Triple H, it was surprising to see the promotion induct the outspoken superstar.

Steiner heavily criticized WWE for several years following his exit in 2004. The former WCW Champion mainly targeted Triple H and accused Vince McMahon's son-in-law of jeopardizing his push.

During a chat with The Detroit News, Scott Steiner briefly touched upon his differences with WWE and stated that he had let go of all the hate against his former employer:

"You've gotta' let it go; you can't harbor all the bad feelings. You've gotta grow up," stated Scott Steiner.

Scott Steiner even posed with Triple H for a backstage photo at the Hall of Fame ceremony, and it was great to see 'The Genetic Freak' bury the hatchet.

#4. Bray Wyatt changes his name on Twitter, posts cryptic messages and photos

Bray Wyatt's new display picture on Twitter has also been a significant talking point.

Bray Wyatt may not be active in-ring anymore, but he continues to baffle fans with his social media activities.

Windham Rotunda recently turned heads when he changed his Twitter name to a red circle. The former Universal Champion additionally also tweeted out a few mysterious messages, which read as follows when put together:

"I do think it's true that 'he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man. But to be Sentient. But if you become the machine, you don't have to feel at all. #WhatIf?

"I do think it's true that 'he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.

⭕️ @Windham6



#WhatIf? But if you become the machine, you don't have to feel at all.

To be Sentient

Bray Wyatt has not appeared for a wrestling promotion since his shocking WWE release, but his father, Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, has stated that the superstar is undoubtedly not done with his in-ring career.

Could Windham's latest tweets hint at a massive wrestling-related project?

#3. Booker T won't be surprised if Dustin Rhodes follows his brother and makes a return

Cody Rhodes' return is expected to potentially influence many other AEW stars to cross over to Vince McMahon's organization. Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes is one of the names wrestling fans have discussed regarding a return.

Booker T spoke about the possibility and said he wouldn't rule out seeing Goldust re-sign with WWE in the future.

While working with Vince McMahon again will always be a lucrative option to consider, Booker T noted that Dustin seems happy with his current AEW role.

"You know what, I wouldn't doubt seeing Goldust back in WWE. I'm sure Goldie is in a different place in his career than Cody is. I'm sure - I wouldn't say I'm sure - Goldie is happy just having a job, still being a part of this thing, and being relevant enough to where people appreciate him enough to have him around," said Booker T. (From 32:32 to 33:05)

Goldust is one of the veterans in AEW tasked with guiding the young crop of talent. Despite his duties in helping develop the next generation of wrestlers in AEW, Booker T said that Dustin Rhodes could find his way back into the WWE.

"More importantly, the knowledge that he has to pass down to the young guys in the roster," continued Booker. "Having someone like Goldie around in AEW is great, but there again, I would not be surprised if I saw him back in the WWE." (From 33:30 to 33:40) H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling

Dustin Rhodes has repeatedly stated that he is happy in AEW, but fans have also learned from recent examples that anything is possible in the unpredictable pro wrestling world.

#2. Triple H reacts to Randy Orton completing 20 years in WWE

Triple H and Randy Orton have consistently crossed paths in WWE.

Randy Orton celebrated his 20th anniversary in the promotion, and Triple H was unsurprisingly one of the most well-known figures to comment on the RAW Superstar's milestone on Twitter.

Triple H said it was rare for stars to be at the top for multiple decades. The Game added that he was glad to have witnessed Orton evolve as a performer and human being throughout his career.

Here's what Triple H wrote about Randy Orton becoming a 20-year veteran:

"Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I've had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!" said Triple H.

Triple H @TripleH

Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE , almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would.Congrats on 20 years, Randy! Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!

Randy Orton has no plans of slowing down as he is currently scheduled for a massive tag team match to unify the RAW and SmackDown titles at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1. Vince McMahon pitched idea to shorten Matt Hardy's name

On this week's episode of his podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that Vince McMahon pitched the idea to change his name to 'Matthew' in 2002.

Jeff Hardy gathered momentum as a singles superstar in the early 2000s, and WWE did not want to push two solo performers of the same name and confuse viewers.

Dropping the 'Hardy' name was one of the plans proposed by Vince McMahon, as Matt revealed on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy":

"He told me, he said, 'We'll do something.' I said, 'Dude, I'll do whatever. If you want me to turn on Jeff, so I'll become heel, or we can call me maybe Matthew. We can drop the Hardy name where we have something different, so it's not confusing, like two Hardyz.'" [39:37-39:54] H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling

Matt and Jeff have reunited in AEW and are looking to have one final run together as a tag team. The iconic duo are presently undefeated in AEW and have also teased going after a championship outside the company!

