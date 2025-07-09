WWE News Roundup - Former Women’s Champion to miss Evolution; unfortunate situation for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch; Charlotte Flair breaks character

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we have a few updates from various legendary female wrestlers.
Charlotte Flair has pulled back the curtain with some heartbreaking revelations, while a former WWE Women's Champion has confirmed she will not be at Evolution this Sunday. We also have an unfortunate story regarding Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
So, let's get into today's stories.
#3. Charlotte Flair's heartbreaking truth
Charlotte Flair recently penned an emotional article about her real-life self for The Players' Tribune. The Queen opened up on the differences between her character and Ashley Fliehr, the person. The 14-time women's world champion stated that she isn't always supremely confident, as is portrayed on-screen in WWE.
Among the most emotional and honest things Charlotte wrote about were her admissions of "losing." She claimed that she has lost at "just about everything there is to lose at," even bringing up her three divorces. But after all, The Queen is human like all of us.
"I've lost at just about everything there is to lose at: I’ve flaked on promises. I’ve cut and run from challenges. I’ve quit on dreams. I’ve had my childhood home foreclosed on. I’ve alienated friends. I’ve disappointed family. I’ve given up on myself. I’ve lost people I love. And yeah, let’s just get it out of the way: I’ve gotten divorced three times. And I know that none of that makes me unique… and I know that nothing in a million years will make me 'normal,' or relatable, or sympathetic. But I’m still human," Flair wrote.
This was one of many topics Charlotte Flair touched upon in her article. She further wrote about Tiffany Stratton's "0--3" comment during their in-ring promo on SmackDown in April and how it affected her mentally.
#2. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's beach house burglarized
WWE couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have suffered an unfortunate setback following this week's episode of RAW.
TMZ Sports has reported that their beach house in Southern California was broken into and burglarized around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, but fortunately, nobody was home at the time. A certain amount of cash was allegedly stolen.
Lynch and Rollins, along with their daughter, were in Providence, Rhode Island, for RAW on Monday night and reportedly weren't back until after the break-in. The former Universal Champion made the call to report the crime, and an investigation remains ongoing.
#1. WWE legend Victoria will not be at Evolution
Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be part of WWE's all-women's Evolution Premium Live Event on Sunday. Fans are hoping to see several female legends from the past show up at the show, particularly in the Battle Royal for a world title shot at Clash in Paris. Among those names is Victoria.
The former WWE Women's Champion was a big part of the division in the Ruthless Aggression Era and had multiple memorable matches. Unfortunately, though, she will not be at Evolution. Victoria revealed during an Instagram live session that she hasn't been booked for the event and is dealing with a back issue.
“I am not going to be at Evolution. I didn’t get booked. My back is kind of funky, I’ll be honest with you,” she said.
It remains to be seen what surprises WWE has planned for Evolution.