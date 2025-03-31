WWE News Roundup: Gunther loses World Heavyweight Championship match to major name, Veteran on Roman Reigns' match, Goldberg fires shots

Welcome to the March 31 edition of WWE News Roundup, in which we will look at topics revolving around Roman Reigns and Goldberg, among others. Also, we will try to check out the most interesting stories of the last 24 hours from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut.

In one of the most interesting news stories of the day, Gunther suffered a shocking defeat in a World Heavyweight Championship match at a house show. However, there is a twist in the story.

Also, a major grudge match has been announced for RAW. So, without any further ado, let's begin:

#4. WWE RAW preview

We are less than three weeks away from WrestleMania 41, and things are heating up nicely. This week on RAW, we will see Rhea Ripley face reigning champion IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee for the match.

Also, Penta will join forces with rival Bron Breakker to take on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match, following what happened during the Intercontinental Championship match between The Unpredictable Badass and Cero Miedo last week.

There is also a singles match scheduled between Gunther and Jimmy Uso, while Cody Rhodes and John Cena will come face-to-face once again. AJ Styles and Logan Paul are also slated to have a face-off in a segment.

#3. A veteran comments on Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 41

Last Friday, on SmackDown, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins signed the contract for their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. It was also revealed that the bout would headline Night One, triggering a major buzz in the wrestling world, as many believe that it does not deserve to headline the biggest wrestling event of the year.

In a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE veteran Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that it was done to make headlines:

"My opinion, it's a cop out. Unless there are three really good stories that need to collide in the ring in order to come to an end, it's just an attraction. It's an excuse to get big names in the ring so you got headlines, so to speak, from a promotional point of view. You say all your top guys are all gonna be in the ring at the same time. Unless there's a reason for it, if you can't tell me why they're all in the ring and why it should be a main event, then it shouldn't be a main event. It's all about the why. Why would they do that?"

This will be Roman Reigns' 10th WrestleMania main event, while CM Punk will finally achieve his lifelong dream of headlining The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. Goldberg takes a shot at several current and former WWE Superstars

Spear is one of the most popular finishers in the pro wrestling fraternity and has been used by many notable names, such as Batista, Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Cope (FKA Edge), and Roman Reigns. Jey Uso and Bron Breakker also use the maneuver to win their respective matches.

Goldberg, who hasn't been inside the squared circle in a long time, recently took a jab at the other stars on X by claiming that he had the best Spear in the business.

"Often imitated… NEVER duplicated! Judge for yourself," he said.

Goldberg is rumored to return to WWE soon for a retirement match. He had a confrontation with Gunther at Bad Blood 2024, but nothing came of it.

#1. Gunther suffers a loss in a title match

Gunther has been active on the live circuit during WWE's ongoing tour of Europe. The Ring General defended his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at the recently concluded Amsterdam live event.

The Austrian star suffered a loss in the match as he delivered a low blow to Punk, causing a DQ. However, the title did not change hands, as the loss was not via pinfall or submission. The Best in The World got back at Gunther as he delivered a GTS to the Imperium leader after the match and stood tall with the title.

