WWE News Roundup: Heel faction heading towards break up, Veteran believes Vince McMahon will fire major name by 2025, Top star breaks silence following exit speculation

Vince McMahon's alleged return to making the booking decisions on last week's RAW caused a major uproar among fans. It was also noted that the 77-year-old presence on the red brand had a negative impact on the morale of several stars.

#5 Vince McMahon will fire a major name by 2025, veteran believes

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last few months.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last few months. The 77-year-old is back on the company's board of directors and facilitated the promotion's sale to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC.

While Nick Khan is set to continue as president, Vince Russo believes his job could be jeopardized now that McMahon has Ari Emanuel by his side.

"I will be shocked if I'm not going to say a year from now, bro. I'll go to the beginning of the next year. I'll say 2025; I'll give it like a year and a half, maybe less. Nick Khan is going to be gone. Think about this. Vince is in bed with Ari. Ari made it clear they've known each other for 23 years. Ari has quadrupled UFC. There is no need for Nick Khan anymore. I mean, he has Ari right there to take care of the business. Ari made it clear on Squawk Box the reason they bought it at the time they did is because the [TV] rights are up. That means he is going to be negotiating the television rights. Not Nick Khan."

#4 Bayley breaks silence after recent exit speculations

Bayley was pulled from last week's RAW at the last moment, which caused a lot of speculation in the WWE Universe. However, those rumors were later debunked, with reports stating that all the posts on social media were in kayfabe.

Amid the speculation, The Role Model took to Twitter to send a message. Bayley shared a heartfelt comment about Dusty Rhodes ahead of the latter's A&E documentary.

The Role Model was present on RAW this week, where she accompanied IYO SKY during her #1 contenders match. However, Bayley appeared very unenthusiastic about her partner's victory.

#3 Rikishi introduces new bloodline member

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. The group currently consists of four members of the legendary Anoa'i family.

Meanwhile, a new member appears to be ready to join his brothers down the line as Rikishi revealed that his son Thamiko T. Fatu is now accepting bookings.

#2 Top faction's breakup teased on WWE RAW

Vince McMahon's alleged return to the creative team was followed by rumors of him wanting to break up Damage CTRL. It seems like the group is heading in that direction after what transpired on RAW.

#1 Triple H is clueless about Bray Wyatt, according to a veteran

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules last year with huge hype behind him.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules last year with huge hype behind him. However, the former Universal Champion's comeback has seemingly not been up to the mark. Wyatt has wrestled in just one televised match since returning and is currently off TV programming due to "physical issues."

Dutch Mantell believes Wyatt's storyline is heading nowhere, and even Triple H has no idea how to proceed with it.

"I don't think he's hurt. I think his feelings are hurt because he went out there and they fired his writer. That story with Bray is going nowhere. I don't even think Triple H can figure this out because it's not believable at all. Brock Lesnar knew that if he went out there and he beat Bray Wyatt, he didn't beat anybody."

Bray Wyatt was on course to have a match with Bobby Lashley before his sudden disappearance from WWE programming. There is no timeline for The Eater of Worlds' return.

