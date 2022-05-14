WWE News Roundup - Identity of new possible Bloodline member, Former personality "all ears" for a big return, Triple H responsible for getting released star back

It's time once again to take a look at all the biggest news stories from WWE. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline feature prominently in today's news roundup as we have a massive update on the dominant faction receiving a new member.

A WWE star also commented on the abrupt end of an angle featuring Reigns and why it could have gone on for longer. A top superstar also reacted to Triple H's role in getting him back to WWE.

Talking about former personalities, a popular figure said she would be willing to entertain offers regarding a comeback. On that note, let's take a look at the latest WWE News Roundup:

#4. Jimmy Uso says Naomi could "very likely" join The Bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Usos' group is indisputably the leading faction in all of WWE right now. The Bloodline. has overcome several challenges to stay at the top, and there has been constant speculation regarding the new additions.

While speaking on this week's "After The Bell" podcast, Jimmy Uso revealed that Naomi could potentially be a Bloodline member in the near future.

The 34-year-old, who is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, has repeatedly talked about joining the group. Uso said that his wife wished to try something different and was confident that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could seamlessly adapt to being a Bloodline representative:

"It's very, very likely, man. She talks about it a lot. She talks about, 'I got an idea. I can jump the gun. I'm ready to just snap.' She can snap, man. She's snapped on my a** plenty of times! She can bring that promo. She's so ready to try something new. She's always been adaptive; she gets it. Sometimes I forget she's been here 10 years too," said Jimmy. (H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Rhea Ripley recently joined Edge's Judgment Day stable, and we're sure fans would also love to see Naomi be a part of Roman Reigns' alliance.

#3. Renee Paquette is open to making a return

Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, spent eight years in the WWE before her amicable exit in 2020. During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the former RAW announcer said she would be willing to do business again with the global juggernaut.

Paquette even admitted that she missed certain aspects of her old job and wouldn't mind returning for the "right opportunity":

"I think if the right opportunity came up, of course, I would be all ears and be interested in that," said Renee. "There is a big part of me that misses it, of course, I miss it, I miss my friends, I miss, there are certain things that I miss."

Renee Pacquette knows how she might feel after possibly refamiliarizing herself with her previous work environment. However, the 36-year-old host is still ready to have a conversation with WWE officials, as she stated below:

"I'm sure within a second of being back, I'd be like, 'oh my God, I'm back into this again.' But no, I think I would be open to the conversation depending on what it is. It would have to be the right thing, it would have to be something new and fresh and with good people." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Paquette was one of the most beloved on-screen talents in WWE and will surely be welcomed back with open arms. However, what did she have to say about potentially joining her husband, Jon Moxley, in AEW? You can read more on that here.

#2. Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in 2017 because of Triple H

WWE has released several superstars who went on to create a name for themselves outside the promotion. Drew McIntyre is one such talent who was shown the door in 2014 but didn't let the setback impact his career.

The Scottish star found his way back into WWE in 2017 and has since become a 2-time WWE Champion. McIntyre spoke to talkSPORT and revealed that Triple H was "100% percent" the reason he changed his mind about going to Japan.

The 36-year-old recalled wrapping up his IMPACT Wrestling stint and was initially hoping to perform overseas before he got in touch with William Regal. McIntyre eventually had a call with Triple H and was convinced about a comeback within the first 10 minutes:

"He's the reason I'm back in WWE 100 percent," Drew McIntyre said. "My mind was set at the time when I wasn't going to re-sign with IMPACT that I'm going to Japan. I was made up in my mind, and nothing could change my mind, but then William Regal, who has always been a mentor, gave me a call and said, 'Speak to Triple H before you make any decisions.' That led to a phone call from Triple H. We spoke for about 40 minutes, and my mind was made up in the first 10 minutes."

Drew McIntyre has been a premier talent in recent years, and Triple H deserves a lot of credit for setting the wheels in motion in 2017.

#1. Jey Uso feels Jimmy's storyline with Roman Reigns could have been extended

Jimmy Uso was sidelined due to an injury between March 2020 and May 2021, during which Roman Reigns rose to become the Tribal Chief. As part of the narrative for his return, Jimmy had to gain Reigns' trust, and the company briefly focussed on the on-screen issues between the Samoan cousins.

Jey Uso revealed on "After The Bell" that WWE poorly timed the end of Jimmy Uso's storyline with Roman Reigns. Jey believes that his brother could have also showcased a different side of himself while exploring his problems with Reigns:

"What I do wish would have happened was let Jimmy's side of the story prolong more," stated Jey Uso. "It was just bad timing because we could have done way more with Jimmy's side to show people different sides, different angles, different acting skills. We were trying to do it all." H/t Sportskeeda

Did WWE pull the plug on the Jimmy Uso-Roman Reigns story a little too soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

