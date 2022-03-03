WWE News Roundup: Legend picks Roman Reigns as most successful Shield member, former champion calls out "coward" legend, Finn Balor's first title defense confirmed 

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE New Roundup. Today's compilation included huge statements from some of the biggest names in the business and updates on the major feuds as we inch closer to WrestleMania 38. While some superstars seek momentum, others are confident in their current position.

Here, we look at some of the biggest stories that have ruled the WWE headlines in the least 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Kurt Angle picks Roman Reigns as most successful member of The Shield

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about the success of each of the former Shield members, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley, f.k.a. Dean Ambrose. The legend believes that while Rollins and Moxley are at the top of their game, Reigns has been on a different level and enjoyed comparatively more success.

"They were all great performers – Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns – but I think Roman Reigns just set apart a little bit more than the other guys and had a little more success," said Kurt Angle.

The Shield is widely regarded as one of the most dominant stables in modern-day WWE. All three superstars have enjoyed world championship reigns. While Reigns and Rollins are still in the company, Moxley is currently one of the top superstars in AEW.

#4 AJ Styles hits back at WWE legend Edge's "cowardly" actions

Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move.Now you better prepare yourself for mine. I accepted your #WrestleMania challenge like a man and you responded like a coward.You got the better of me on #WWERaw and made your move. Now you better prepare yourself for mine. https://t.co/sjlP7mQW9t

Last week on WWE RAW, Edge walked out and laid out an open challenge, demanding someone step up to face him in a match at WrestleMania 38. Earlier this week, we saw AJ Styles take the opportunity to answer The Rated-R Superstar and set the groundwork for a dream match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, the new few minutes of their interaction shocked the viewers. Edge laid out a brutal attack on Styles, using multiple chairs in his vicinity to destroy The Phenomenal One and cement his heel turn.

Recently, AJ Styles took to Twitter to call out the 11-time champion for his "cowardly" actions on the show. He stated that Edge showed his move, and now he should prepare for The Phenomenal One's reaction.

#3 Rhea Ripley competed in the WWE Elimination Chamber match despite hurting

RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she competed inside the Elimination Chamber match last month despite being hurt. Speaking on The Bump, The Nightmare recalled the experience and shared how she wished she could have been more brutal inside the Steel Structure.

"The crowd was so wild, and like you guys always say, I love the brutality," Ripley said. "I love the cage matches. I like the no DQ; I like all of that. So being in such a huge structure as the elimination chamber, I was relishing it. I was having the best time of my life. I sort of wish that I could have gotten a little bit more brutal, but I think I did pretty well, especially because I had that gauntlet match on RAW like the week before. I was already hurting."

The match featured Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Alexa Bliss in a highly-competitive encounter. The EST of WWE eventually emerged victoriously and won the opportunity to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

#2 Becky Lynch warns top RAW Superstar

Earlier this week on WWE RAW, we saw an epic six-woman tag team match where Big Time Becks, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop squared off against Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan.

The bout's closing moments saw Belair use her braid as a weapon to launch a devastating attack on the reigning RAW Women's Champion. The assault left Lynch with scars on her abdomen, but it didn't dampen the champion's spirits.

However, fans were also impressed with Becky Lynch's potential feud with Rhea Ripley teased during the match. The champion openly stated that she is not worried about The Nightmare, but she is confident about this WWE rivalry unfolding down the line.

#1 Finn Balor's first title defense after winning the United States Championship

The latest episode of RAW saw Finn Balor dethrone Damian Priest as the United States Champion. This is Balor's first title victory on the WWE main roster in three years, but his celebrations were quickly cut short after Priest brutally attacked the newly-crowned champion to confirm his heel turn.

As per the latest advertisements for the upcoming event at Madison Square Garden, Finn Balor will put his title on the line against Damian Priest this Saturday. Both superstars are expected to engage in an extended feud on the road to WrestleMania, with their second title match being scheduled in less than a week.

