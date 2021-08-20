WWE News Roundup: Legend wants to face Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt's rejected backstage request, Top star reacts to "Becky Lynch" chants (August 20, 2021)

We are back with another exciting WWE News Roundup. A legendary superstar has said he would love to face Roman Reigns.

Details regarding Bray Wyatt's specific request from several years ago have been revealed. Meanwhile, a popular star spoke about whether or not the "Becky Lynch" chants ever bother her.

Seth Rollins gave his take on scripted promos not too long ago. Additionally, Bobby Lashley made a bold statement regarding his future with MVP.

With that in mind, let's dive straight into the latest WWE News Roundup.

#5 Goldberg praises WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

It's no secret that Roman Reigns' run as WWE's top villain has been newsworthy, and Goldberg is one of many names from the industry to have praised him lately.

Goldberg and Reigns were supposed to face each other at last year's WrestleMania event. However, the pandemic led to a change of plans when the latter dropped out of the bout. Braun Strowman replaced Reigns to face the veteran as a result.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Goldberg called Roman Reigns' work in Vince McMahon's promotion "freaking unbelievable" and gave credit to Paul Heyman. The WCW icon still wants to face the current Universal Champion at some point down the road.

"What Roman's been able to do for the past couple of years is freaking unbelievable," said Goldberg. "I think it's fantastic, I think Paul Heyman has a lot to do with that. I'd love a piece of Roman Reigns."

Although Goldberg isn't a contender for the Universal title at the moment, he is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns will fight John Cena during the same pay-per-view on August 21.

