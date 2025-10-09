  • home icon
  WWE News Roundup: Major name has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease, Roman Reigns threatened, Paul Heyman goes wild on social media

WWE News Roundup: Major name has been diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease, Roman Reigns threatened, Paul Heyman goes wild on social media

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:32 GMT
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman!
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman! (images from WWE.com)

We are back with another loaded edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, among others.

Also, in one of the most heartbreaking news stories of the last 24 hours, a major name has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Early-Onset Parkinson's Disease. Let's check it out in detail, along with other stories making rounds in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut.

#1. Triple H heaps praise on Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been the QB1 for WWE for the last couple of years. The American Nightmare has had a very busy schedule in this time, going from show to show, to interviews, and other media stuff.

Triple H acknowledged the WWE Champion's efforts in his recent post, highlighting Rhodes' insane grind before Crown Jewel in Australia.

Cody Rhodes will be in action at Crown Jewel, where he will face Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship.

#2. WWE legend makes a heartbreaking revelation

WWE legend Raven recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani show, where he revealed that he's been diagnosed with Early-Onset Parkinson's Disease (EOPD).

"I got early on-set Parkinson’s. So if you see me tremor, that’s why. But other than that. I just don't think it really touches my current life to do any damage to it."
Raven further added that EOPD has not affected him too badly, but he gets tremors when he's anxious:

"I'm lucky, it has not affected me too bad. It just when I get anxious, the tremor gets worse, or when I’m really tired, and I have a sleep disorder. Look, you got to pay the piper. Sometimes, you know, for all the dr**s and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head. You know you gotta, you gotta pay for the damage at some point."
#3. Bronson Reed threatens Roman Reigns with a unique weapon

Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns are set to collide in a rematch at Crown Jewel, Australia, where they will face off in an Australian Street Fight. The AussieZilla seems to have a plan in mind to get a win this time, hinting that he could use a Cricket Bat in the match:

"Well I think, you know, Roman Reigns, you know he's got another thing coming. Maybe I'll hit him for six with the old cricket bat. The Australian Street Fight. You know, I think the difference is we do it a little bit harder down here. Even with our sports, we don't wear protective gear or anything like that. So Roman has to be ready to, you know take it up that next notch compared to a normal street fight. " said Reed.
Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed also faced off at Clash in Paris, where the OTC got the win. However, he was attacked by The Vision after the match and put out of action.

#4. Paul Heyman goes off on a former WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman has found himself embroiled in an online war of words with Braun Strowman. Heyman recently claimed that Bronson Reed is the only WWE star to make Roman Reigns leave an arena on a stretcher. Strowman refuted the fact, calling Heyman Oswald Cobblepot, which did not sit well with the latter.

The WWE veteran went off on Strowman on social media, noting that no one cares if he's alive or not.

Strowman and Roman Reigns had a fierce rivalry when the former was still a part of the global juggernaut. The Monster of All Monsters got the upper hand on the OTC on multiple occasions.

Edited by Vivek Sharma
