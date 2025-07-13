WWE News Roundup: Major name officially retires after heartbreaking setback, Top star to replace Seth Rollins, Another Brock Lesnar tease

Welcome to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to cover all the major news stories of the last 24 hours. In today's edition, we will look at topics revolving around Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, a major name is officially done with in-ring action following a heartbreaking setback at Saturday Night's Main Event. So, let's check it out without any further ado:

#1. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Saturday Night's Main Event featured four matches, with Randy Orton getting a win over Drew McIntyre, while Solo Sikoa got the better of Jimmy Uso. Goldberg came up short in his last match, as he suffered a loss to Gunther. Also, LA Knight got a win over Seth Rollins, who suffered an injury during the match.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre

Solo Sikoa def. Jimmy Uso to retain the United States Championship

LA Knight def. Seth Rollins

Gunther def. Goldberg to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

#2. Michael Cole announces that WWE legend's career is over

As mentioned above, Goldberg's match against Gunther was promoted as the last match of his career. Following his loss, Michael Cole made it official that the legend is done with in-ring action.

"And with that, it’s over. A 28-year career. One of the most dominant in the history of professional wrestling. An icon who thrilled millions and carried an industry on his back. For Goldberg, it’s not who’s next anymore but what’s next for Goldberg outside the ring."

Goldberg returned to WWE for a final match a few weeks ago. He managed to go toe-to-toe with Gunther for over 10 minutes before passing out to a chokehold.

#3. Sam Roberts predicts Seth Rollins' replacement

Seth Rollins suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, which is bound to derail many of WWE's plans. There were speculations of The Visionary facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but now the match is unlikely to take place.

Analyst Sam Roberts suggested an improvisation on his podcast, NotSam Wrestling, noting that Bron Breakker could take Rollins' place in the potential match against the OTC.

"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam," Sam said.

Roman Reigns is expected to return to WWE soon. The OTC was last seen in action at WrestleMania 41, where he was betrayed by Paul Heyman. The Head of the Table was laid out by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW after 'Mania and has been on the sidelines ever since.

#4. WWE drops another Brock Lesnar tease

While WWE has seemingly distanced itself from Brock Lesnar ever since the star was referenced in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman broke the internet by name-dropping The Beast Incarnate on his birthday. Many believe that it is a sign that the former Universal Champion will return to action soon.

The company further fueled the fire by dropping another tease at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Michael Cole mentioned that SNME was sponsored by Jimmy John's, a company that sponsored Lesnar from 2011 to 2019.

