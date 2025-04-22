WWE News Roundup: Major name is set to leave and won't be returning ever again, What's next for Bayley? AJ Styles comments on recent loss

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup, where we try to cover all the major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours. In today's article, we will look at stories about AJ Styles and Bayley, among others.

A major name has also made it clear that he is set to leave the company and won't be seen after that. So without any further delay, let's check it out in detail along with last night's RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

RAW after Mania was loaded with enthralling segments and memorable moments, despite not being that heavy on in-ring action. We saw the return of Rusev to WWE after nearly five years, while multiple NXT names also showed up on the red brand.

Bron Breakker was revealed as Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's latest ally while Randy Orton reignited his feud with John Cena. We also saw the return of JD McDonagh, who was out of action for months due to an injury.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Judgment Day def. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

IYO SKY def. Stephanie Vaquer via DQ

Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental Championship

#2. Bayley reveals what's next for her

Bayley was taken off the WrestleMania 41 match card one day before her match at the Showcase of Immortals. While WWE noted that she suffered an injury during a mysterious backstage attack, a report noted it was just a reason to write her off the match card.

With speculations of Bayley leaving the company circulating following the incident, The Role Model commented on her future during a recent interview. She also revealed that she has a year and a half left on her current contract:

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," said Bayley.

#3. AJ Styles comments on WrestleMania 41 loss

AJ Styles was on the losing end of his match at WrestleMania 41, where he faced Logan Paul. The former WWE Champion addressed the setback on RAW, noting that he has no other option but to move on:

"Not gonna lie Jackie, it was a hard pill to swallow. But, Logan Paul plays his games and he gets his little lackies involved and maybe I was prepared for that but the truth is, I'm taking that L. But that's okay, I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna be okay," he said.

The Phenomenal One was interrupted by Karrion Kross, who went off on him for not cheating in the match. AJ left after saying that Kross should handle the problem himself.

#4. John Cena will never return to WWE in-ring action after leaving at the end of this year

John Cena is set to hang up his boots at the end of this year. While many notable names have returned to the squared circle after announcing retirement, the 17-time world champion has made it clear that it won't be the case with him:

"There is no amount of money, and there is not a check, and this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner. You can't write me a check to bring me back. In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them, whether I like them or I don't, at least I go out, keeping my word, and for them to understand that they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night, I'm good. December, I'm gone."

The newly crowned WWE Champion was present on RAW last night, where he revealed that he has just 27 appearances remaining as an active wrestler.

