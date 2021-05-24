WWE News Roundup: Major new opponent for Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman ignored by SmackDown Superstar for 7 months, update on Keith Lee’s future (May 24, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup. The last few days have teased multiple big feuds involving the two biggest championships in WWE. Additionally, we came across a spicy bit of backstage news involving Paul Heyman and a returning superstar. Things are taking an interesting turn in the promotion, and it could set the course for Hell In A Cell.

In this article, we will take a look at the most critical pieces of news that dominated the WWE headlines over the weekend.

#1 WWE teases potential feud between Roman Reigns and former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Could we see this title feud unfold on WWE SmackDown soon?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash. Since then, The Swiss Cyborg has turned his attention towards Seth Rollins, whereas Reigns is looking to deal with Jimmy Uso. However, last week’s episode of Talking Smack teased a potential title feud between The Tribal Chief and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The King of Strong Style recently reverted to his brutal self and is currently involved in a rivalry with Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown. He made an appearance on Talking Smack last week, and the host, Paul Heyman, asked him if he would be interested in challenging Reigns for the title. Nakamura then responded in Japanese, and Heyman was uncharacteristically amused by the possibility.

Imagine Shinsuke with Paul Heyman 🤯👑 pic.twitter.com/wQCvzC1qxg — 🔥YeaOh King🔥 (@ShinsukeKingdom) May 22, 2021

Both Heyman and Nakamura shook hands after their conversation, teasing a potential feud in the future. This also prompted co-host Kayla Braxton to point out that Reigns won’t be happy about Heyman handing out title challenges to WWE Superstars without discussing them with The Tribal Chief. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for Nakamura on WWE’s Blue brand.

#2 Paul Heyman reveals shocking details about WWE Superstar Aleister Black ignoring him for seven months

Paul Heyman reveals interesting detail about Aleister Black

WWE icon Paul Heyman recently revealed that returning superstar Aleister Black ignored him for seven months. Heyman, the special counsel to Roman Reigns, stated that he tried to reach out to Black multiple times when the latter was missing from the television. However, the SmackDown Superstar never got back to him. Here’s what he had to say about Black:

“This thing about ignoring Aleister’s involvement… bulls***. I will tell you why. I’m envious, and the reason why I’m envious is because I’ve been reaching out for Aleister Black for six, seven months now. I had ideas for Aleister Black, I had plans for Aleister Black. Ghosted me, couldn’t reach him. Disappeared, poof, thin air,” said Paul Heyman.

After a long-term absence and several promos later, Aleister Black finally returned on WWE SmackDown last week during the main event. He then attacked Big E during the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match and helped Crews retain his title. Big E is now expected to hit back with a strong response on WWE SmackDown this week.

1 / 5 NEXT