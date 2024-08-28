Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Here, we bring you the biggest stories of the day from the world of wrestling.

Today, we will look at some backstage beef involving Randy Orton. Other superstars in the news include Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn, among others. So, without further ado, let's get started.

#4. Dominik Mysterio reveals why he dumped Rhea Ripley

It's nearly been a month since Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, but the wound is still fresh. The Judgment Day member has explained his actions multiple times and recently went in depth over why he dumped Mami at SummerSlam.

Speaking with Peter Rosenberg on the Cheap Heat podcast, Dirty Dom stated that Ripley got what she deserved. Mysterio gave his reasons for it while mentioning that Liv Morgan would never do what she did:

"How did she start her relationship with me? She choked me out, she beat me up and dragged me on her shoulder, like my face was all busted up. So, I was like, all right, you know, I'll join," said Dominik. "When I lost my NXT North American Title for the first time, what did she do? Instead of being supportive Mami and being like, 'hey, everything's gonna be okay,' she got in my face and said, 'you better come home with that title or don't come home at all. [You don't think Liv would ever do that?] No, of course not," he added.

It will be interesting to see how long Dominik Mysterio's relationship with the Women's World Champion lasts.

#3. Former WWE star Gable Steveson released by the Buffalo Bills

Following his WWE exit, Gable Steveson had big plans in American football. The Olympic gold medalist signed with the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League. However, things haven't worked out for Steveson. He was released by the Bills ahead of the start of the NFL season.

With that being said, Gable Steveson is considered a developmental prospect and still has a chance to make it in the sport. The former WWE Superstar has multiple options in front of him, but pro wrestling doesn't seem to be one of them for now.

#2. Sami Zayn has a major announcement

While he is away from WWE television right now, Sami Zayn recently shared a major update. The former Intercontinental Champion had some great news regarding his foundation, after asking fans to donate to Sami For Syria on his birthday.

Zayn announced that the WWE Universe donated $24,744, which he topped up to $25,000. He matched the amount, leading to a total donation of $50,000 to fund two mobile clinics to provide medical care in Syria.

As usual, Sami Zayn's generosity knows no bounds. This is a positive update from the WWE veteran, who has been dedicated to this cause for years.

#1. Randy Orton and Machine Gun Kelly go at it

Randy Orton is no stranger to backstage incidents or social media feuds. And it looks like he's gotten himself a two-in-one combo with Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper was at SummersSlam and seemingly had a backstage run-in with Orton, with the two previously having legitimate heat. MGK spoke about this during his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. The Viper responded with a tweet at Kelly that implied he was lying.

MGK responded to that with a couple of messages. The rapper told Randy Orton to check his text messages, before asking WWE to release the footage of the alleged interaction between the pair. It remains to be seen what's next in this saga between Orton and Kelly.

