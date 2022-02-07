WWE News Roundup: Plans for major return canceled, Seth Rollins takes a shot at Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt spotted in public (February 6, 2022)

We're back with another exciting WWE News Roundup.

Reports around the 2022 Royal Rumble suggested that a significant return would transpire soon. However, the company's higher-ups eventually nixed such plans.

Seth Rollins has taken a subtle shot at Roman Reigns on the road to WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, photos of Bray Wyatt's latest public appearance have emerged.

Goldberg's recent WWE return was undoubtedly a newsworthy moment. However, a wrestling veteran had some harsh words for the WCW legend. Today's roundup also features a Hall of Famer's take on Ronda Rousey's SmackDown appearance.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news stories.

#5. WWE cancels Kurt Angle's three-week program

Kurt Angle had previously confirmed that Vince McMahon wanted him back for approximately a month. Plans regarding the same have unfortunately been nixed for now.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the multi-time world champion highlighted his experience of attending this year's Royal Rumble:

"I went to the Royal Rumble. The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second, but we went to the Rumble, my wife and I. We saw Kim Orton, my wife's best friend, and we had a great time," said Angle.

In addition to a photo-op with fans, the 53-year-old also did a few documentary interviews a day before the Rumble.

Kurt Angle added that he is not under contract with Vince McMahon's promotion at the moment:

"I also did some documentary interviews the day before, a photo op with the fans, but I want to make it clear I'm not signed to WWE. They weren't going to sign me anyway. It was going to be a three-week program. It got canceled, but you know, my obligation is to do the show, the Kurt Angle Show, and that's it."

Kurt Angle's return would have certainly added a lot of excitement to this year's road to WrestleMania. While those plans are no longer in place, it remains to be seen if the company will bring him back at some point down the line.

