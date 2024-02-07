WWE News Roundup: Major star gets 3 stitches after RAW, controversial veteran predicts Triple H's future, Brock Lesnar's replacement revealed

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the latest and most exciting tidbits from the universe of World Wrestling Entertainment. This edition will cover all developments related to Brock Lesnar, Triple H, and Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is one of the most talked about wrestlers after The Rock seemingly stole his spot against Roman Reigns. He was involved in this week's edition of RAW and had a few stitches to show for it.

In other news, we now know about Brock Lesnar's replacement on the cover of WWE 2K24 plus a wrestling veteran has weighed in on Triple H's possible future.

Here's a detailed look at the events from the world of WWE in the past few days:

#4. Vince Russo believes Triple H will be gone from WWE

Triple H has done a commendable job as the head booker of WWE since taking over from Vince McMahon.

The recent Janel Grant lawsuit has led some to believe that Triple H could be affected by it too. Controversial wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted the following about the former WWE Champion's future:

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction. One year from now, when you and I are doing this show, anybody in management that was of the Vince McMahon regime [they] are all going to [sic] be gone, including Triple H. Every single one of that old guard. A year from now, they will be gone."[From 16:24 onwards]

#3. Brock Lesnar's replacement on WWE 2K24 cover announced

Brock Lesnar has come into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as the Beast Incarnate was referenced in Janel Grant's recent lawsuit. The former UFC Champion was pulled out of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event as a result of the lawsuit.

It was later announced that Brock Lesnar would be removed from the WWE SuperCard game. He has now been removed from the latest cover of the "Forty Years of WrestleMania" play mode in the 2K24 video game. Lesnar has been replaced by 16-time World Champion John Cena.

In light of everything that has transpired over the last few weeks, it appears that Lesnar's involvement with the Stamford-based promotion is over for the foreseeable future.

#2. Cody Rhodes got 3 stitches after his match on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes locked horns with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW in a Bull Rope Match. The American Nightmare emerged victorious after a brutal battle against the Artist.

Following his win, the former AEW EVP was attacked by Drew McIntyre as the show went off the air. Following the show, Cody Rhodes revealed he had to get three stitches.

Cody Rhodes looked set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL after winning the Royal Rumble Match last month, but that seems unlikely with The Rock in the picture. After recent events on RAW, it looks like Triple H is angling towards a three-way match between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Eric Bischoff feels Brock Lesnar could go to Japan

With Brock Lesnar's future in the company uncertain, it will be interesting to witness the future course of action from the Beast Incarnate.

Eric Bischoff believes the Japan-based wrestling promotions would welcome the former World Champion wholeheartedly.

"I can't imagine it," Bischoff said, discussing Lesnar wrestling again. "Maybe in Japan because, first of all, they don't care. The culture over there is so much different. They're not paying close attention. You don't have political correctness, and I don't mean that in a derisive way. You don't have the kind of movements and awareness and focus that the media puts on things that we consume every day." [4:10 – 4:34]

Brock Lesnar has wrestled in Japan in the past and has also won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Beast Incarnate.

