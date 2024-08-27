WWE News Roundup: Major star may allegedly never wrestle again after recent injury, Analyst on Jimmy Uso's return, Seth Rollins mocked

Welcome to the August 27 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup where we will discuss the top stories making rounds in the world of sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's piece, we will cover topics about Seth Rollins and Jimmy Uso, among others.

Also, a major superstar's career may be over, if her rival's words are to be believed. So, without wasting any further time, let's check it out and more.

#1. WWE RAW results

The Bash in Berlin go-home edition of Monday Night RAW saw Uncle Howdy wrestle in his first match while the tournament to crown the new number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship also commenced. We also saw Bronson Reed destroy Braun Strowman while CM Punk launched a blindside attack on Drew McIntyre.

Here are the complete results from the show:

The Judgment Day def. LWO

Damage CTRL def. Pure Fusion Collective

Jey Uso def. Karrion Kross & Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed ended in No Contest

Pete Dunne def. The Miz & Xavier Woods

Uncle Howdy def. Chad Gable

#2. Bronson Reed mocks Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed put Seth Rollins on the shelf as he brutally destroyed the former World Heavyweight Champion with multiple Tsunamis. While fans have been hoping for The Visionary to exact revenge on Reed, the powerhouse made it clear that he does not see the former as a threat.

Reed replied to fans who were constantly tagging and posting photos of Seth Rollins in a post about him:

"Everyone keeps tagging me and mentioning me in gifs and photos of Seth. Hahahaahahahahah. He ain't gon do sh**! I beat his a** so badly he don't want no more," tweeted Bronson Reed.

Reed was in action on RAW where he clashed with Braun Strowman. The match ended in No Contest after Bronson delivered a Tsunami to Strowman who was on the top of a car.

#3. Sonya Deville says Dakota Kai may never wrestle again

Sonya Deville has put the WWE women's division on notice since returning from hiatus. The former official figure joined forces with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler upon her return. The trio recently targeted Dakota Kai following which it was announced that the Damage CTRL member was seriously hurt and would require surgery for her knee injury.

Deville addressed the attack on RAW last night, noting that Dakota Kai may never walk again, let alone wrestle.

#4. Analyst Sam Roberts commented on Jimmy Uso's impending return to WWE

Jimmy Uso has been away from WWE programming since the SmackDown after WrestleMania 40. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the former tag team champion to return, analyst Sam Roberts believes that the star would only make his return after Roman Reigns.

"Realistically, I don't think we can get Paul Heyman returning without Roman Reigns. I kinda wonder if we can get Jimmy Uso returning without Roman Reigns unless Jimmy Uso is gonna be doing something completely different, which wouldn't make a lick of sense. It kinda feels like we gotta wait until the OTC comes back for all of those pieces to come into effect," he said

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam but he was without Paul Heyman or Jimmy Uso. The Original Tribal Chief suffered a beatdown on SmackDown a couple of weeks back and has not been seen since.

