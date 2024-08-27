The Judgment Day kicked off WWE RAW before Bash in Berlin, and Liv Morgan welcomed fans to the show. Finn Balor showed off the footage of them destroying Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley last week, and Carlito called it cool before JD McDonagh said it was a long time coming.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (August 26, 2024):

Judgment Day def. LWO

Damage CTRL def. Pure Fusion Collective

Jey Uso def. Karrion Kross & Kofi Kingston

Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed ended in No Contest

Pete Dunne def. The Miz & Xavier Woods

Uncle Howdy def. Chad Gable

As the opening segment continued, Balor said that the Terror Twins were the bad guys here since they betrayed Judgment Day and got what they deserved. Dominik said that he would enter the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's Tournament and win it before proving to everyone why he's El Jefe.

Rey Mysterio showed up with the LWO and said Dom was lost and someone needed to put him in his place. Dom laughed at his dad and said that he had already beaten him before Rey called him a jacka*s.

Liv told Dom he should hit his dad, and Rey threatened to slap the mustache off his face. McDonagh threw the first punch, and Dragon Lee hit a big dive before we headed for the following match.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Judgment Day vs. LWO

Finn Balor was in the ring with Dragon Lee when we returned from the match, and Rey Mysterio was tagged in before Carlito came in and took control of the match. Cruz Del Toro came in with a crossbody before tagging in Wilde for a double-team move.

Wilde got the X-Factor on JD before the heels were sent to the floor and the LWO missed their triple dives. Back after a break, Balor was sent outside and Rey took Dom down with a clothesline. Rey got the seated seton before getting the sunset flip powerbomb but the heels broke up the pin.

LWO got some big dives to clear the ring before got the 619 on Dom in the ring. Balor broke up the pin and Liv dragged Dom out of the ring, the distraction allowing Mysterio Jr. to pick up the win with a rollup.

Result: Judgment Day def. LWO on RAW

Rhea and Damian showed up after the match and Ripley tossed Liv into the ringpost. Dominik interfered and Liv used the distraction to take Rhea down as the rest of Judgment Day attacked Damian Priest. Priest and Rhea hit the chokeslam and the Riptide on Carlito and JD, taking them out as the rest of Judgment Day ran off.

Grade: B

The Miz was backstage and said that he was looking forward to winning back the Intercontinental Championship after winning the No.1 Contender's tournament.

Bronson Reed said that he would take The Miz down once he was down with Braun Strowman.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were discussing last week's match and they were both in the Intercontinental Title Contender's tournament.

Pure Fusion Collective talked about destroying Dakota Kai and wanted to add IYO and Kairi to the list tonight.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

PFC attacked Damage CTRL early in the match and took them out with Deville coming in with a cheap shot. Back after a break, Kairi came in and got some strikes on Shayna before the latter came back with a powerbomb and got the ankle lock.

Stark came in and got a dropkick before SKY broke up the pin. Baszler was sent outside before Zoey got a superkick and was about to end the match but Zelina Vega showed up and attacked Deville on the outside.

The distraction allowed Kairi to get a headbutt and IYO got the moonsault before Sane hit the Insane Elbow on Stark for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Pure Fusion Collective on RAW

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was out next and said that CM Punk was scared of him. He recalled how Punk attacked him from behind and that the crowd was enabling Punk's bad decisions. Drew blamed the fans for what he was about to do Punk at Bash in Berlin before CM attacked him from behind once more with a strap.

Drew got a headbutt and got some strikes before security ran in and tried to separate the two. Drew ran off and Punk beat some security guards with the strap and tossed them out of the ring before RAW moved on.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Jey Uso vs. Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

Kofi and Jey teamed up against Kross early on and the match headed outside before Kingston took both opponents out with a dive. Back in the ring, Jey got the rear end in the corner before Kross hit him with a superkick.

Kofi got a big boot and the Boom Drop before Kross took him out with the Krosshammer. Uso and Kofi missed some big moves before Jey got the spear and the splash on Kross for the win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Karrion Kross & Kofi Kingston on RAW

Grade: B

Randy Orton was out next and thanked the fans for all the support and for singing along to his entrance music. He recalled how he was the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and how he retired the belt ten years ago with his name on it.

Orton had promised himself that he would secure the title once more as he was recovering from surgery before making his return. He said that Gunther was full of himself while Randy himself had learned from his mistakes over and over again and earned the respect of his fans.

He added that Gunther made it personal by calling out Orton's family and now, Randy was ready to hit him with the RKO and beat him at Berlin.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

Strowman had the early advantage and sent Reed into the corner and hit some chops to the chest. Reed came back and drove Strowman into the corner with some spears but Braun came back with a running crossbody. Reed got a crossbody of his own from the middle rope before kicking Braun out of the ring and hitting a dive.

Back after a break, Braun got a big toss and a boot to the face before Reed dodged the chokeslam on the apron by jabbing him in the eye. Reed tried to leave but Braun chased him down to the stage before Bronson drove him into the LED screens.

Reed escaped backstage and tossed a trashcan at Braun before the latter took out two security guards and the fight resumed in the parking lot. Reed got chokeslammed into the hood of a car before tossing a huge metal frame at him.

Reed got tossed into some road cases before coming back with some shots with a pipe. Reed climbed up a concrete wall and hit a Tsunami on Strowman through the roof of a car. Adam Pearce ran in with more security and stopped the fight before we headed for a break.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: B+

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Pete Dunne vs. The Miz vs. Xavier Woods

Dunne was in control early on and stomped on The Miz and Woods' arms before the match headed outside and Woods got a big dive. Back in the ring, Woods hit the spinning toss before Miz came in with a double DDT on both opponents for two near falls.

The Miz got the It kicks on both opponents before Woods came back with a vertical lift into a gutbuster. Miz came back with the Skull Crushing Finale on Woods before Dunne locked him in the crossface. Woods headed up top and got the Limit Break elbow on Miz but Dunne broke up the pin. Dunne sent Woods outside and hit the Bitter End on The Miz before getting the pin.

Result: Pete Dunne def. The Miz & Xavier Woods on RAW

Grade: B+

The Terror Twins got a backstage promo where they admitted to being the bad guys and promised to be the devils for Judgment Day.

We got a short tribute for the late Sycho Sid talking about his career and life.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

Uncle Howdy started off Strong but Gable took him down and said that he wasn't afraid of him. Howdy came back with a lariat and chased Gable out of the ring before Chad sent him into the barricades. Uncle Howdy took an angle slam on the announce desk!

Back in the ring, Gable got a top-rope suplex before hitting some German Suplexes in the ring. Howdy came back with the Uranage before Ivy Nile ran distraction and allowed Gable to dodge Sister Abigail and get an ankle lock-in. Gable was sent into the official and Howdy got the Mandible Claw.

The Creeds dragged Howdy out of the ring and beat him down at ringside before the latter laughed at him and the lights went out. When they came back on, Wyatt Sicks came out without masks and took the Creeds down.

Nile climbed onto Erick Rowan's back before the two teams brawled their way into the crowd. In the ring, Howdy dodged the moonsault and hit Sister Abigail for the win.

Result: Uncle Howdy def. Chad Gable on RAW

Grade: A

