WWE News Roundup: Major star officially re-signs with the company, Top name hints at wrestling return, Kevin Nash body shames CM Punk, Randy Orton sends a message

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, and many more.

CM Punk has been a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling world ever since he got terminated from All Elite Wrestling. It was recently reported that the Second-City Saint was in talks with WWE regarding a possible return during his suspension period.

However, not many are in favor of Punk returning to his old hunting ground. Kevin Nash recently expressed his thoughts on the star, and he did not mince his words. So without further delay, let's begin.

#4. Kevin Nash took a shot at CM Punk

It is a well-known fact that CM Punk isn't well-liked by his wrestling peers as the former WWE Champion has rubbed many people the wrong way. Kevin Nash, who was once involved in a program with the Chicago star, recently went off on the latter. He gave his opinion on a potential Punk return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Then you ask me fu**ing if they should bring Punk in? Oh yeah, that's exactly what I want is to put fu**ing 90,000 people in the SoCal Arena over two nights at WrestleMania and then fu**ing come Monday morning, have the fu**ing talk be about some co**sucker who's probably got one of the seven worst bodies ever to fu**ing hold the belt, if not the worst body, ever to hold the belt. and I don't give a fu** if you're straight edge or whatever the fu** you are, there's some fu**ing natural guys in this fu**ing world that actually have fu**ing some muscle." [H/T Wrestling News]

However, Kevin Nash made it clear that he has no real-life heat with CM Punk and is talking about the star to get views on his podcast.

#3. Nia Jax officially returns to WWE

Other than her one-off appearance at Royal Rumble earlier this year, Nia Jax had majorly stayed off the wrestling radar after getting released from WWE in 2021.

However, the Samoan star returned to the company on last night's edition of RAW, attacking Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during their Women's World Championship match. It seems like the star is eyeing the top prize in the women's division.

#2. Mandy Rose hinted at a return to the wrestling world

Mandy Rose was really coming into her own on NXT before she was released from her WWE contract due to her FanTime content. The star has since then been busy with her outside-the-ring ventures.

However, Mandy hinted at an in-ring return during a recent Q&A on Instagram.

"Funny you asked.... your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon."

#1. Randy Orton sent a message to his wife Kim amidst WWE hiatus

Randy Orton has been on the sidelines for over a year now due to a career-threatening back injury. While there has been a tremendous amount of speculation over the star potentially making his return to the squared circle, there is still no confirmation on when that could happen.

An in-ring hiatus has provided the 14-time world champion a chance to spend more time with his family. He also recently sent a heartwarming message to his wife Kim on social media.

There have been various reports about Randy Orton returning to WWE, but there are still no creative plans for his comeback.

