WWE News Roundup: Major superstar will never wrestle again, Champion receives an invitation from Asuka, Sami Zayn's surprising message

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup, where we aim to discuss all the top stories of the day from the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut. In today's piece, we will look at topics involving Asuka and Sami Zayn, among others.

Also, in one of the biggest stories of the day, a former champion has confirmed that their in-ring career is over. So, without any further delay, let's begin.

#1 Dutch Mantell believes former superstar could return to WWE

Former WWE Women's Champion Gail Kim has been the talk of the town since she was fired from TNA Wrestling. The veteran left the global sports entertainment juggernaut on a controversial note in 2011. However, Dutch Mantell believes that she could return to the company as Triple H or Stephanie McMahon are unlikely to be mad at her.

"They still have WWE, if they are not mad at her. Just because Vince got little pi**ed at her, he’s not there anymore. You know, you gotta see who’s in charge now. I don’t think Triple H is mad at her, I don’t think Stephanie is mad at her. So, she may end back up there as an agent," Mantell said.

Gail Kim was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2002 to 2004 and again from 2008 to 2011. Her second stint with the company ended on a controversial note as she eliminated herself from a battle royal after allegedly being instructed to be eliminated within the first minute.

#2 Sami Zayn sends a message amid hiatus

Sami Zayn has not been seen on WWE programming since his match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025. The former Intercontinental Champion was written off due to an injury he suffered during the match as part of the storyline. Hence, he is unlikely to be in action at WrestleMania 41.

Amid his hiatus, Zayn took to X to send a surprising message:

According to WWE, Sami Zayn was hurt during his Unsanctioned match against his former best friend Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. There is still no word on when he could return to action.

#3 Asuka sends an invitation to current champion

Asuka is arguably one of the best female wrestlers of all time and has inspired many women in the pro wrestling business. Recently, NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer revealed that she was a huge fan of The Empress of Tomorrow and had even named her cat after the Japanese star.

Asuka reacted to the same with a heartfelt thanks to the champion and invited the latter to her private arcade.

"I was so happy when I found out you named your cat after me—seriously, that means a lot 🐈❤️ To be honest… I’ve been quietly checking out @Steph_Vaquer for a while now 👀 Among all the fresh stars, you stood out — something about you felt special like you had a big future ahead ✨ (And now? Even more so!)You might not be interested (lol) 🤣 but I’d love to invite you to my private arcade 🎮 Let’s play some games! I’ll show you around Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo too."

Stephanie Vaquer recently made history as she became the first woman to hold two championships simultaneously in NXT. However, she relinquished the NXT Women's North American Title on this week's show.

#4 Four-time WWE champion will not wrestle again

Legendary WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix has confirmed that her in-ring career is over. The former Women's Champion made the revelation on social media, noting that she had a "Hollywood Ending" to her career as she posted a picture of herself with Natalya from her Hall of Fame induction.

Beth Phoenix was last seen in action in 2023 when she and Edge joined forces to defeat Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar is no longer a part of WWE and currently competes for AEW.

