WWE News Roundup: Major superstar will never wrestle again due to health issues, Champion sends a message to Roman Reigns, Natalya reacts to releases

Welcome to the February 10 edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we will look at topics about Roman Reigns and Natalya, besides checking out other top stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

In one of the biggest news stories of the last 24 hours, a legendary name has confirmed that he will not be wrestling again due to health issues. So without any further delay, let's begin:

#1 WWE RAW preview

WWE is now on the road to Elimination Chamber, and things are heating up nicely on the red brand. Tonight's RAW will feature an Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio, while Lyra Valkyria will battle Bayley in the women's division.

Adam Pearce has also announced that Dakota Kai will make her return from injury to team up with IYO SKY. The Damage CTRL duo will face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

#2 Current champion sends a message to Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was in action at Royal Rumble 2025, where he participated in the traditional 30-man match. The Original Tribal Chief had a good outing as he eliminated four other competitors before being thrown over the top rope by CM Punk.

Joe Hendry, who was one of Roman Reigns' victims, sent him a message after the show. The TNA World Champion claimed that Reigns did not believe in him.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since Royal Rumble. He is expected to return after Elimination Chamber.

#3 Natalya sends a message after Giovanni Vinci's release

Giovanni Vinci's time with the global juggernaut came to an end on Saturday as the Italian star was released from his contract. The former Imperium member thanked the fans and the company in his farewell message, which caught the attention of Natalya.

The BOAT reacted to Vinci's post with a short message on X/Twitter:

Multiple other notable names have also been let go by the Stamford-based promotion, including Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn, and Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. On Instagram, The Queen of Harts shared her reaction to Dawn's exit from the global juggernaut.

#4 Former champion confirms in-ring retirement

Over the years, we have seen multiple WWE legends and Hall of Famers come out of retirement for another match. However, that won't be the case with Hulk Hogan, who recently confirmed that he will not be returning to in-ring competition.

"It ain’t there, bro. One more surgery. If I fall down in the ring, I think I’d turn to dust," Hogan said.

The Hulkster recently appeared on WWE programming as part of RAW's Netflix premiere. Shockingly, he was treated to a chorus of boos from the fans in attendance.

