WWE News Roundup - Massive tag team match pitched for The Rock, Big update on Bray Wyatt's status, Another former star ready to return but feels "his price is too high"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's name returned to the roundup section this week as a major star pitched the idea of teaming up with The Great One.

We also have an update on the wrestling futures of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas in today's roundup, as well as another former WWE star revealing why he might not return to Vince McMahon's company despite being open to the idea.

Becky Lynch also revealed the reason behind her absence from RAW ever since dropping the women's title to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

We wrap up the latest WWE News Roundup with a respected personality reacting to Roman Reigns nearing the 600-day mark as the Universal champion.

#5. Rob Gronkowski wants a tag team match featuring The Rock

Rob Gronkowski recently told TMZ Sports that he would love to team up with The Rock for a tag team match in WWE.

Gronk is no stranger to professional wrestling, as the football star has made a few special appearances for WWE.

While Gronkowski wouldn't mind having a singles match against Dwayne Johnson, he would prefer to have The Rock on his side in a high-profile wrestling contest:

"Who would it be versus? I'm getting put on the spot. You know, it would be pretty cool to have The Rock come back and face The Rock or have him as my tag team partner," revealed Rob Gronkowski. "It would be cool to get a People's Elbow, but it would also be cool to have him on my squad."

Gronk further spoke about his admiration for tag team wrestling and how it would be the perfect way for him to start his in-ring career potentially.

Vince McMahon has often pushed celebrity performers into tag team spots, and Rob Gronkowski felt that he could learn the ropes from his partner before signing up for a one-on-one match.

"It would definitely be a tag team match, no doubt about that," Gronk continued. "I just love the tag team aspect of everything, you know? It's my first time, so I really wouldn't want to be on my own doing a one-on-one match; I'll be able to get help. And then grow into that role, maybe do a one-on-one match after a couple of tag teams. You know, my tag team partner can help me out with some moves and all that good stuff." (H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling)

The Rock is reportedly in line to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. While Gronk's pitch would be a fantastic experience for him personally, WWE seems to have already locked in its plans for The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

#4. Mike Rotunda provides an update on the futures of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas have both taken a break from wrestling

Mike Rotunda, aka Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), appeared on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and revealed whether fans should look forward to the wrestling returns of his sons, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

Since their WWE releases, Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) have stayed away from the ring.

Mike Rotunda stated that while his sons were exploring other avenues, he was confident that Wyatt and Dallas weren't done with professional wrestling just yet.

"They're definitely not maybe done," stated Mike Rotunda. "I don't know; they're kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what's available. So, you know, maybe you'll see them back. Maybe you won't, I don't know yet, but I don't want to speak for them either because I know they're trying to reach out and get some different things going." (H/t WrestlingNews.co)

In case you haven't checked it out already, one of the biggest superstars ever also hoped to see Bray Wyatt return to WWE. However, will the former world champion eventually "come back home"?

#3. Eric Young is open to returning to WWE but feels the company might not be able to afford him

Eric Young was released from WWE on April 15th, 2020

During an interview with France's VL Media, Eric Young said that while he would be willing to do business with WWE again, there was one major problem that could stop him from returning.

The IMPACT Wrestling star, who somewhat stayed in character during the interview, admitted that WWE might not be able to afford him.

"I mean, I'm always interested in making money," said Eric Young. "I don't think they don't want me back, though. Besides, my price would be too high for them. They wouldn't be able to afford it. Obviously, there are tons of guys there that I would love to work with."

Young was appreciative of WWE's roster and noted that he would like to have matches with many different wrestles from his former company.

The reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champion named Seth Rollins as one of the "crazy talented people" he would like to face if he makes a WWE comeback:

"For example, Seth Rollins, with whom I had the chance to work when he was still very young," noted Eric. "I worked with him ten or twelve years ago in Iowa for an indie show. There's a ton of crazy, crazy talented people there. I would jump at the opportunity, but I don't think they can afford me, to be honest." (H/t Fightful)

Eric Young returned to IMPACT Wrestling after leaving WWE, and he has since been one of the top guys at IMPACT Zone.

#2. Becky Lynch reveals why she hasn't appeared on RAW since WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, but she has noticeably been absent from the RAW shows after the mega-event.

Big Time Becks attended a recent live event in Syracuse, where she explained her TV absence. Lynch had gotten used to life as a champion and said that she had no plans of appearing on RAW until she regained her lost title.

"It's been three years since the last time I walked out on RAW without the championship," said Becky Lynch. "I'm not ready to walk out on Monday Night RAW without my championship. I always have a plan; that's why I'm here in Syracuse because I'm going to win back my championship. I will walk out tomorrow on Monday Night RAW as your new Women's Champion." (H/t Sportskeeda Wrestling)

Lynch was unsuccessful at winning back the RAW Women's Championship at the latest round of house shows, and as of this writing, her status for the upcoming RAW is up in the air.

#1. Eric Bischoff reacts to Roman Reigns nearing the 600-day mark as Universal champion

Roman Reigns is five days away from 600 days as Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is just a few days away from crossing another milestone with the Universal Championship, and Eric Bischoff feels that The Tribal Chief has richly deserved the latest accolade.

The Hall of Famer took to Twitter to shower praise on Roman Reigns as the superstar prepares to shatter a massive record:

"Ya know what's so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE . The real-life journey makes the public one so special," tweeted Eric Bischoff.

Ya know what's so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE . The real-life journey makes the public one so special.

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020 and became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after capturing the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania.

Officials allegedly have no plans of ending Reigns' run as champion, and some fans even believe that the company has not developed a credible star to dethrone the Head of the Table. Eric Bischoff, however, challenged the claim with the following response:

Which superstar should WWE back to defeat Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

