WWE News Roundup: Popular couple seemingly breaks up, Female star's bikini photo causes major uproar, Top name gets squashed by Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins' opponent

Welcome to the latest edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you some of the most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Seth Rollins, and many more.

Rhea Ripley has been the most dominant woman in WWE over the past year. The Eradicator has bested all those who have stood up to her with ease, and another name was added to her list of victims on last night's RAW. So without any further ado, let's dive in.

#4 Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae in under two minutes on WWE RAW

Over the past year, Rhea Ripley has proved time and time again why she is the Alpha female of WWE. The Judgment Day star has not lost a singles match since last May and is currently amid one of the most dominant title reigns in recent history.

Candice LeRae stepped up to The Nightmare on last night's RAW. However, she also met the same fate as others since Rhea Ripley managed to defeat her in under two minutes.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, fans expressed their disappointment with the company's booking of Candice LeRae since she returned to the promotion.

#3 Seth Rollins' Payback 2023 opponent confirmed

Seth Rollins has lived up to his promise of being a fighting world champion as The Visionary has defended his World Heavyweight Championship multiple times in recent months.

Following SummerSlam 2023, he has been involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and things took a personal turn on this week's RAW. The King of Strong Style discussed Rollins' injury and family during a pre-taped promo. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at Payback, which will take place next month.

Expand Tweet

Rollins also confirmed his back injury on the red brand, noting that he does not know how long he can continue to compete on this level.

#2 Cora Jade's bikini pictures caused a major uproar

Cora Jade recently shared a couple of bikini photos on Instagram, which caught the attention of the pro wrestling world. WWE stars such as Roxanne Perez and Dana Brooke commented on the picture, with the former being involved in a short exchange of words.

Expand Tweet

Cora Jade has been off TV programming since her loss to Dana Brooke last month. Fans are eagerly waiting for the rising star to make a comeback.

#1 Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez are seemingly no longer together

Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman have seemingly ended their relationship. The two wrestlers recently unfollowed each other on social media and also deleted pictures with each other.

Expand Tweet

The duo publicly announced their relationship in January 2022 when The Monster Among Men was not even a part of WWE. However, it seems like things did not work out well after Strowman's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot