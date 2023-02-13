WWE News Roundup: RAW star reveals Valentine's Day plans with Rhea Ripley, heartbreaking update on former star, potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

#3. Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn and other Elimination Chamber matches

We are merely a week away from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the last premium live event before WrestleMania 39. The card looks stacked with some really interesting matches - including the likely main event between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We now have the latest betting odds that are usually the leading indicators of the winner of the match. As per current odds, Reigns is heavily favored to retain his title against Zayn.

As for the Elimination Chamber men's and women's matches, Austin Theory and Asuka are the favorites to win them.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c) (-2000) vs. Sami Zayn (+700)

United States Championship Elimination Chamber match: Austin Theory (c) (-175) vs. Seth Rollins (+200) vs.Montez Ford (+475) vs. Damian Priest (+1200) vs. Bronson Reed (+1200) vs. Johnny Gargano (+1600)

RAW Women's Championship #1 Contender Elimination Chamber match: Asuka (-1250) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (+400) vs. Liv Morgan (+900) vs. Nikki Cross (+1400) vs. Carmella (+2000) vs. Natalya (+2500)

Mixed-Tag Team Match: Edge & Beth Phoenix (-450) vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley (+325)

#2. Elias gives a heartbreaking update on former WWE Superstar

Last year, Elias' brother Ezekiel made his WWE debut and soon became a fan favorite. However, he hasn't been seen since getting brutally assaulted by Kevin Owens on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2022.

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Elias gave a rather heartbreaking update on his brother's condition. Elias stated that Ezekiel is still in a coma after the heinous attack from KO.

"Yeah, I gotta be honest with you. The boss is in way more contact with him than I am. He wants to know like, 'When's he going to be back? How is he? The truth is all the reports I get [say] that he's still in a coma. He's in the hospital recovering, ever since he was taken out by Kevin Owens. I don't know if you remember when the whole family was gathered by the hospital bed. You know, I kind of keep my distance now to protect myself emotionally. It's hard to see my brother like that, but all the reports I get say that he is still in a coma. We're hoping for a recovery, though," said Elias. [H/T Fightful]

Many were hoping to see Ezekiel and even Elrod show up during the men's Royal Rumble match last month alongside Elias. However, that didn't happen. It is to be seen when and if we will ever see Ezekiel back in a WWE ring.

#1. Monday Night RAW star reveals Valentines's Day plans with Rhea Ripley

Monday Night RAW star Dominik Mysterio has revealed his plans for the upcoming Valentine's Day with his "Mami" Rhea Ripley. The two Judgment Day members have become an interesting on-screen couple on WWE television over the last few months.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Dominik stated that he wants Valentine's Day to be more special by spending it only with his Mami.

"I think Valentine's Day would be more special if it was just me and Mami. There's no need... I mean, there's always a need to ruin my parents' Christmas, Thanksgiving, other holidays, Fourth of July, everything. But I think February 14 I'll leave it special for just me and Mami," he said.

Rhea Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble 2023 match last month. She is now set to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. As for Dominik Mysterio, his WrestleMania plans are still up in the air.

