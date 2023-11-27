WWE News Roundup: Real-life heat between Triple H and major star originated from backstage offer, Randy Orton at Survivor Series & more

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup after Survivor Series 2023. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Triple H, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and other significant names.

Following Punk's high-profile return to WWE at Survivor Series, the wrestling world has had mixed reactions. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins looked upset during the moment in videos recorded by fans. More on that later.

In other news, Rob Van Dam recently spoke about the origins of his heat with Triple H. Without further ado, let's begin with today's Roundup:

#5. Triple H explains CM Punk's return to WWE

After the Men's WarGames match concluded at Survivor Series, we finally got to witness the highly speculated comeback of CM Punk.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae Heller asked Triple H about the surprising moment in the post-show press conference. The WWE Chief Content Officer said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming." Triple H continued, "You can say this about CM Punk: love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go. We'll figure out the rest of it from there."

Triple H added:

"This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation. At that point, it was nothing but speculation. For most of the time, it was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then, all of a sudden, it was happening."

Triple H also shared a backstage photo with Punk, as you can see below:

#4. An irate Seth Rollins reacts to CM Punk's comeback

At Survivor Series, Seth Rollins and other main event stars had yet to go backstage when CM Punk's entrance music played in the area.

You can see the World Heavyweight Champion's reaction to the surprise return below. WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves held Rollins back as he had an angry outburst:

The video above has gone viral, with many fans questioning whether Rollins' reaction is legitimate or part of a WWE storyline.

#3. Randy Orton and Jey Uso break kayfabe in the ring

A different angle capturing Seth Rollins has shown what other WWE stars had been doing after the Men's WarGames match.

Jey Uso and Randy Orton were not on the same page as part of the storyline when they teamed up with Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The Viper even teased hitting Uso with an RKO during the contest.

In the video below, you can see the two stars in the background, breaking kayfabe for the live crowd by sharing a side hug:

The on-screen tension between Randy Orton and Jey Uso is expected to be a significant plot point on WWE television.

#2. Rob Van Dam on where his heat with Triple H originated from

Although the two are on good terms now, Rob Van Dam and Triple H were rumored to have real-life heat with each other as WWE performers.

On his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD went down memory lane to explain where the issues between them started.

"This would have been before 2004. I think it was Hunter [Triple H] who asked or offered. I think he pulled me aside and offered to help me with my promos, and I think I was insulted by that."

RVD added:

"My ego competitiveness made me feel like he was saying I couldn't talk, and I was like, 'I don’t want to talk like him,' you know? 'He just doesn’t get me.' I think I felt more like that and that probably, you know, a very good chance could have led to some of the long-term heat that I had while I was there, possibly looking back at it."

#1. Drew McIntyre heads backstage just before CM Punk's WWE return

Drew McIntyre left the ring immediately after emerging on the losing side in WarGames. As you can see below, The Scottish Warrior did not wait long enough for CM Punk's comeback:

The video above has garnered significant attention online, with reports stating that McIntyre "was said to have been visibly upset backstage." You can read more about it here.

What was your reaction to CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

