WWE News Roundup: Major stars left the company because of one reason, Cody Rhodes involved in unaired SmackDown match, Becky Lynch & WarGames

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, and a few other top stars.

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured the two names mentioned above. Charlotte Flair had a significant reunion with Lynch on screen, and the latter has posted a hilarious video explaining how it all came to be.

In other news, Asuka was recently spotted in a viral video leading to online controversy. More on that later.

Without further ado, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 Cody Rhodes' untelevised match on WWE SmackDown

Fans were in for a surprise when WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare saved LA Knight from The Bloodline during the show. However, Rhodes was subsequently told to leave the arena by the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis.

Interestingly, he did appear later to wrestle Dominik Mysterio in a match just for the live crowd. Rhodes emerged victorious against the Judgment Day member after SmackDown went off the air, as seen below:

At Survivor Series on November 25, Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio will fight in the Men's WarGames match as part of opposing teams.

#4 The Bella Twins explain their WWE exits

Brie and Nikki Garcia (fka Brie and Nikki Bella) left World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2023 to embark on a new journey.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Hall of Famers spoke about departing the company after their contracts expired. Brie mentioned they "didn't feel energetically aligned" with WWE as one reason behind the decision:

"We got to a point where we just didn't feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE."

Nikki said:

"There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, 'You know what? We're all not seeing eye to eye anymore.' We didn't even have to say it. We could just look at each other and feel it."

Nikki added that leaving WWE has given the twins more freedom to make career-related decisions:

"We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it's been amazing to be in meetings or have these opportunities and be able to say 'yes' or 'no' for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, 'Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?' We’re in this place of reclaiming our power and making our own decisions, and not having to ask permission. It's crazy to feel that at 39."

#3 Asuka swarmed by autograph hunters in public

WWE stars being hounded in airports has been a hotly debated topic online. Asuka is the latest to join the list of names who were swarmed by people — in a viral video — looking for autographs

A clip of the aforementioned incident at an airport can be seen below:

Rhea Ripley commented on the situation, stating it is "disrespectful" to the superstars.

Ricochet also reacted with the following message:

#2 Becky Lynch reacts to multiple phone calls from Charlotte Flair

It's official. Becky Lynch has joined forces with Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL in WarGames.

The Man's addition was set up when Flair called her — as part of the storyline — to even the odds against Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Lynch took to Instagram and posted a hilarious reel of her receiving the said phone call:

#1 LA Knight plans to neutralize The Bloodline for good

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso during last week's SmackDown. Interestingly, he is far from done with members of The Bloodline.

Knight lost to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023, but the 41-year-old is already looking forward to a rematch. On SmackDown Lowdown, he explained:

"I said tonight every single one of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, will fall." LA Knight continued, "But to think that Jimmy Uso, I've run through him. Nah, that's not enough to hit him with the BFT and 1-2-3. Nah, nah, we gotta take it one step further. I gotta make sure that there's no chance that Jimmy Uso can interfere, no chance that Solo Sikoa can interfere, no chance that Paul Heyman can interfere the next time that I see Roman Reigns one-on-one."

Should LA Knight be the one who finally dethrones Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

