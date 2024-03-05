WWE News Roundup: Record-breaking champion's winning streak ends, Major name to confront The Rock at WrestleMania XL? Big E on Gunther 

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for March 3, 2024. We'll look at topics about The Rock and Gunther, among others, in today's edition.

Gunther is currently amidst one of the most dominant title reigns in WWE history. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 600 days, begging the question- who can stop him? Big E recently shared his take on the situation, which we will cover in today's roundup.

So, without further delay, let's begin.

#1. Paul Heyman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

The first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024 is going to be Paul Heyman. The Wiseman has been associated with the global juggernaut for decades and has played multiple backstage roles in addition to his on-screen characters.

Multiple names, including Roman Reigns and Triple H have already reacted to Paul Heyman's induction.

#2. Jey Uso's winning streak comes to an end

Jey Uso has held his own as a singles star since breaking away from the Bloodline.

The record-breaking tag team champion went undefeated for nearly three months in singles competition on the live circuit. However, his streak ended on Saturday as he was defeated by Gunther at the Road to WrestleMania show in Palm Springs.

Jey Uso also challenged the Ring General for the IC title on RAW before Elimination Chamber. However, Jimmy invaded the red brand to cost his twin brother the match.

#3. Big E believes Chad Gable should dethrone Gunther

Gunther has been unstoppable since making his main roster debut. The Imperium leader is looking stronger than ever heading into the WrestleMania season.

While many names are lining up for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, Big E believes Chad Gable should be the one to end the historic title reign:

"The story, I just felt like the way they left it felt open-ended. It felt like, man, I don’t want this to be the end for Chad Gable on his run to dethroning GUNTHER so, that is my pick, that is who I want to see and I think so often at WrestleMania, we’re always trying to find big attractions and big matches and sometimes, your biggest matches are with guys who are mainstays on the roster and they don’t always have to be part-timers so, GUNTHER versus Gable, for one, alliteration, that alone, that helps. So yeah, I’d love to see that for Chad, I’d love to see him win. I think that moment at WrestleMania would be massive." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Chad Gable is the only man on the main roster to defeat Gunther. However, his win came via Countout, and thus, the title did not change hands.

#4. Hulk Hogan should confront The Rock at WWE WrestleMania XL, says Tommy Dreamer

The Rock has become a prominent face on WWE programming on the road to WrestleMania XL. The Brahma Bull will be in action on the Night One as he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The special one could also play a role in the main event of Night Two if he and Reigns manage to win on Night One. Tommy Dreamer also suggested bringing in multiple other names for the Roman-Cody match, including Hulk Hogan;

"We know about all Legends deals. We know about all these stuff. I'd break out everybody for night two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements," he said.

The Rock was present on WWE SmackDown this past Friday, where he acknowledged Roman Reigns. He will also be present on the next editions of the blue brand.

