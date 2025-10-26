WWE News Roundup: Rhea Ripley cancels scheduled appearance, title changes hands, Dominik Mysterio injured?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup for October 26, 2025. In today's edition, we'll cover a popular star making history by becoming a new champion at Halloween Havoc, Rhea Ripley canceling her massive appearance amid TV absence, and her former Judgment Day teammate, Dominik Mysterio's injury scare.There is another massive news related to AJ Lee amid her WWE absence. So, let's get started.#4. Blake Monroe makes history at WWE NXT Halloween HavocSince jumping ship from AEW, Blake Monroe has become a popular name in WWE's developmental brand. At the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, the former Mariah May locked horns with Zaria for the Women's North American Championship.For those unaware, Sol Ruca was the Women's North American Champion and would have faced Monroe. However, she unfortunately got injured ahead of the show. Ruca's teammate, Zaria, stepped up as she didn't want Sol to relinquish the gold.At the event, both Zaria and Blake Monroe put on an amazing match, but the bout ultimately ended in the former Mariah May's favor. She made history by becoming the only woman to win a WWE NXT title after coming from AEW.#3. Rhea Ripley canceled her major appearance amid her WWE absenceAt the Supershow Japan on October 18, 2025, Rhea Ripley locked horns with IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Fatal Four-Way Match. During the bout, The Eradicator suffered an unfortunate nose injury. Since then, she has been absent from WWE TV.Amid her television hiatus, Mami recently took to her Instagram Stories to issue an apology after canceling her appearance at Hot Topic in Irvine, California. The former Women's World Champion said sorry to fans who paid to meet her and was hopeful that she could reschedule the meet and greet.&quot;So sorry to everyone that paid to meet me at hot topic 😔 Hopefully we can reschedule and I can meet you all!&quot;#2. Dominik Mysterio got busted open after his title defenseAt AAA Heroes Immortales XVII, Dominik Mysterio locked horns with Dragon Lee with the AAA Mega Championship on the line. After a hard-hitting battle, The Judgment Day ultimately emerged victorious to retain the title.However, after his match, a fan threw a coin at Dirty Dom, which busted open the star's head. Mysterio's ally, El Grande Americano, immediately rushed inside the ring to check on him. Although Dom started bleeding from the impact, it shouldn't keep him out of in-ring competition. It will be interesting to see if the double champion will make an appearance on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.#1. AJ Lee was replaced by John CenaSince competing at Wrestlepalooza 2025 alongside her husband, CM Punk, AJ Lee hasn't been seen on TV. Many fans want to see the former Divas Champion back in the Stamford-based promotion to start a feud with the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch.However, WWE recently replaced AJ Lee from the Netflix banner of the November 17, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Instead of Lee, the company now has John Cena on the Netflix banner of the red show, scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden.There are no official updates on when AJ will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.