WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns breaks character, Released star reveals major plan for return, RAW Superstar takes a massive shot at John Cena

#5 Randy Orton sends a heartfelt message to John Cena

WWE is currently celebrating Randy Orton completing a massive 20 years with the company. The Viper recently looked back at his greatest moments in the company and spoke very highly about his arch-rival John Cena, claiming that he has learned a lot from him and misses him so much.

"I love John, he was my favorite opponent. Coming up, through my career, I learned a lot from him. I just remember it being like, every other match I had with John. Especially, big match John... whether it was Manias, SummerSlams, Royal Rumbles, you name it. He always had the crowd in the palm of his hand. It was a little because they loved him so much, or they hated him so much. He understood how to get those emotions from them. It wasn't just some coincidence. Dude's a genius. I miss you, John. I miss you," said Randy Orton.

A 14-time world champion Randy Orton is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time and is still going strong. He currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship on the Red brand alongside Riddle, both together known as RK-Bro.

#4 Roman Reigns breaks character at a WWE live event

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the biggest heel on the company's current roster. However, he recently broke character during a WWE Live Event in Reading, Pennsylvania. Reigns defended his title against Drew McIntyre successfully in an amazing main event.

Following the match, he took the mic to cut a promo and thanked the fans for attending the show, sending them home happy. This isn't the first time he has broken character during a live event recently, and it's great to see these stars enjoy these off-television moments with the fans.

Reigns recently completed a massive 600 days as the Universal Champion and looks set to hold on to the title for many more days. Who do you think will finally dethrone him?

#3 Bo Dallas reveals plans for return

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Bo Dallas is still the youngest NXT Champion in history at 22 years old



His reign lasted 280 days the longest reigning at the time



His era of NXT was a great time to be a fan Bo Dallas is still the youngest NXT Champion in history at 22 years oldHis reign lasted 280 days the longest reigning at the timeHis era of NXT was a great time to be a fan https://t.co/Cl21XJBzlY

Former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas, real name Taylor Michael Rotunda, has been away from the world of professional wrestling since his release last year. A former NXT Champion, Bo Dallas had huge potential but never really became a main-event star on the main roster.

During a recent appearance at the "For the love of wrestling" event, he was asked about him possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. Bo Dallas revealed that he plans to wrestle again within the next three months. He further added that he would love to work with AEW star PAC again, formerly known as Neville in WWE. It was Neville who ended Bo's NXT Championship run in 2014.

#2 RAW Superstar takes a massive shot at John Cena

Theory @austintheory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69

Monday Night RAW Superstar and the current United States Champion Theory took a massive shot at 16-time world champion John Cena. During a recent live event in Montgomery, Theory defeated Finn Balor to retain his championship.

Following the match, he approached a young Cena fan and told him that having the title makes him better than John Cena. Theory later took to Twitter to wish the Leader of Cenation a happy birthday but then went on to take a shot by claiming he's a better United States Champion than him. Theory has previously revealed in interviews that he wants to face John Cena.

#1 The Wyatt Family reunites, pays heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) recently took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with his fellow Wyatt Family members - Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Erick Rowan (Erick Redbeard). He claimed their group to be "the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse," The three stars paid a heartfelt tribute to Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), who passed away in December 2020.

“War. Death. Famine. Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie #TheFamily #BrayWyatt #LukeHarper #ErickRowan #BraunStrowman” - Adam Scherr tweeted.

The Wyatt Family was one of the most famous WWE factions of the last decade. It is almost surprising that none of them are with the company anymore, especially Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, who won world titles in WWE and were big stars on the main roster.

