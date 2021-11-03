WWE News Roundup: Roman Reigns "touched" by legend's comments, new star reacts to comparison with Brock Lesnar and Hall of Famer (3rd November, 2021)

Welcome back to the daily edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Today, we have interesting quotes from current and former WWE superstars. Several big names have shared positive anecdotes about the company, while others have made bold statements about both Vince McMahon and his promotion.

Here, we look at the biggest news stories that have dominated WWE headlines over the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#6 Roman Reigns felt "touched" after WWE legend's comments

Roman Reigns had praised legendary wrestler Bret Hart in a previous interview. The Tribal Chief also admitted that he grew up idealizing The Hitman. Natalya recently revealed that she showed the interview to her uncle and the latter had nothing but praise for the reigning world champion.

"I showed Bret the interview and Bret said, 'All the years of hard work and the bumps and the bruises, to be able to inspire the next generation and Roman, to be able to inspire someone that's at the top of their game,' he said, 'it just means everything to him. Because it makes him feel like all of his work wasn't for nothing. I told Roman that and he was just super touched because Bret is special to him and he's special to me," said Natalya.

Reigns has come a long way since his initial days in WWE. He is currently the most dominant heel in the entire company and recently defended his title against Brock Lesnar. He is now expected to engage in a feud with Big E as we move closer to Survivor Series 2021.

#5 WWE Superstar comments on comparison with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson is glad to hear that he is being compared to two legends, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar. However, he has insisted that while he enjoys the confidence, he still wants to be the next Gable Steveson and not a shadow of industry veterans who had a similar background before coming to WWE.

"People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, it's actually really cool. Kurt Angle is a legend... To be compared to those guys is something crazy. It's good and bad. Kurt won a gold medal and I won a gold medal. The difference is, he had a broken neck and I won it in the last one second. My gold medal doesn't exist because if I don't have a broken neck, it's gone... At the end of the day, my goal is to be the best version of Gable, not Kurt Angle, not Brock Lesnar," said Steveson.

Last month, WWE confirmed that Steveson had been drafted to RAW. However, he is yet to make his debut on the Red brand. He has stated that the comparisons with Kurt Angle motivate him. Even Angle believes that the budding star could do well if he works towards building his in-ring personality in Vince McMahon's promotion.

