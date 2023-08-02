Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. Today's piece will revolve around top names such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and many others.

Roman Reigns' potential feud with The Rock has been a dream of many wrestling fans ever since the former returned as a heel and proclaimed himself the Tribal Chief. In today's piece, we will find out what the SmackDown star thinks about The Great One returning to dethrone him. So without further ado, let's dive in.

#4. Roman Reigns shared his thoughts on The Rock's possible WWE return

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years, taking down names such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and many others on his journey to the top.

The megastar recently appeared on ESPN First Take, where he was asked about the possibility of The Rock returning to dethrone him. The Tribal Chief seemed unfazed, noting that he is simply levels above the others.

"We don't see it, no. I mean, that's what this past year, [a] year and a half, has been, contenders from everywhere. Brock Lesnar, John Cena, they come from Hollywood, they come from other sports, Logan Paul, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter anymore. Head and shoulders above everybody. It's not even funny anymore," Roman Reigns replied.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns tells ESPN First Take that no one has a chance of ever beating him 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/IFn8dWCjCj

#3. Cathy Kelly sent a message to Logan Paul

Logan Paul has quickly established himself as one of the top heels in WWE. The YouTuber is slated to face Ricochet at SummerSlam, ahead of which the duo came face-to-face on last night's RAW.

While the segment seemed to be going peacefully, Logan Paul enraged Ricochet by bringing up Samantha Irvin. Following the incident, SmackDown backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley sent an angry message to Paul on social media before pouring a PRIME energy drink down the drain.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez won't be competing at SummerSlam

Raquel Rodriguez has been involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley for the last few weeks. The duo looked set to collide at SummerSlam for the latter's title, but Rodriguez was attacked by Mami on this week's RAW and suffered an injury.

Later, Adam Pearce told the powerhouse that she will get a shot at Ripley, but only after she is back at 100%.

#1. Seth Rollins opened up about alleged heat with Cody Rhodes

The rumors of real-life heat between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have been floating around for a long time. The Visionary cleared the air during a recent interview, noting that all is well between the two.

"Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides," he said.

WWE has kept the duo off each other's tracks since their match at Hell in a Cell last year. Rollins and Rhodes are two of the top names in WWE currently and are expected to lead the company in the coming years.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.