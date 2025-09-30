WWE News Roundup: Star has immediately decided to leave the company, Nia Jax's backstage status, Braun Strowman's wrestling future

Welcome back to another exciting edition of WWE News Roundup, where we bring you all the biggest news stories from the world of pro wrestling. Yet another WWE departure was confirmed earlier today. The wrestler is the third to part ways with the Stamford-based promotion this September.Meanwhile, Nia Jax has received a message from a colleague amid controversy surrounding the infamous botch that transpired on SmackDown last week. Braun Strowman, who left WWE earlier this year, has provided an update on his wrestling career. That said, let's dive into the top three stories of the day.#3. Edris Enofe leaves WWEEdris Enofe isn't someone fans would recognize easily. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who signed with WWE following a successful Tryout during SummerSlam weekend in 2021. Edris Enofe spent the majority of his time in the tag team division with Malik Blade.Unfortunately, his partner got injured last year and underwent surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus. Enofe has since competed in singles competitions on NXT Live Events and Evolve.He last wrestled in a losing effort against Lince Dorado at a house show in July. Yesterday, Edris Enofe took to his X handle to announce that he is leaving WWE. He uploaded a video in which he thanked the people backstage and fans for their constant support.“As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision I have thought about for a very long time, and I’m gonna trust my gut on this. With that being said, for the past four years, I have had the chance to meet and work with incredible people, from the wrestlers to the referees, the creative teams, the medical staff, and of course, all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better, and for that, I will always, always appreciate y’all. And of course, to all the fans who have supported me through all these years, thank you!”You can check out his post below:We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him the best in his future endeavors. #2. WWE star defends Nia Jax following SmackDown controversyNia Jax has a history of injuring her opponents. During the September 26 edition of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat Match.The main event made headlines for the utter chaos that transpired during the closing moments, including Cargill's head being busted open.The Irresistible Force sent The Storm into the steel steps outside the ring, giving her a deep cut in the forehead. Despite blood gushing down her face, Cargill was able to finish the match.However, Nia Jax came under fire from fans online, with some even accusing her of intentionally hurting The Storm.Chelsea Green came out in support of the real-life Bloodline member, calling Jax a &quot;locker room leader.&quot;You can check out her response on X below:CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreenLINK@TomPestock The internet not knowing that Nia is one of the best is the biggest travesty. We’re lucky to have her as a locker room leader.#1. Braun Strowman's full-time in-ring career is overSpeaking to Collider, Braun Strowman opened up about his plans to pursue acting. He also confirmed that he is now semi-retired from pro wrestling.&quot;Even like in our business, too, like the wrestling side of things, I say, ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now, too, because I want to be an actor, but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe-in, a place to get in by putting their bodies [on the line], going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul, and just going, ‘I’ll volunteer for it.'&quot; [H/T: WrestleTalk]The former Universal Champion has stayed away from wrestling to focus on his outside ventures since being let go by the Stamford-based promotion in May.Will he ever return to WWE anytime soon? Only time will tell.