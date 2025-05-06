WWE News Roundup - Star officially announces retirement; Jey Uso attacked by "fan" after losing World Heavyweight Championship match; Big E update

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. While we are focusing on Monday Night RAW, a couple of stars have made huge announcements. We will get into those.

Ad

Along with a rundown of what transpired on RAW, something big also happened after the show went off the air. So, let's get into it. Here are today's biggest WWE stories.

#1. WWE RAW results from last night

Image via WWE.com

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Last night's episode of RAW was an eventful affair. Here are the results:

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso opened the show and was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Wiseman announced that Seth Rollins wants a World Heavyweight Championship match, and Uso accepted the challenge.

Penta defeated JD McDonagh, despite interference from The Judgment Day and Chad Gable.

Sheamus defeated Austin Theory.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria had a promo battle ahead of their match at Backlash. Valkyria stood tall over Lynch.

IYO SKY defeated Roxanne Perez. After the match, Giulia and Perez attacked SKY.

Rusev defeated Otis. He continued the beatdown after the match and even attacked Akira Tozawa.

Gunther and Pat McAfee had a promo battle ahead of their match at Backlash. The Ring General got the last word.

Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso by disqualification in a World Heavyweight Championship match. Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker got involved before CM Punk appeared and attacked Rollins in front of the referee.

Ad

#2. Jey Uso knocked out after RAW went off the air

While he lost the match, Jey Uso is still the World Heavyweight Champion. As he was greeting the fans at ringside following RAW, The YEET Master was attacked by a spectator in a hoodie. It turned out to be Logan Paul, who knocked Uso out with a right hand.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen when the two of them will face off for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Big E gets engaged

Big E has revealed some amazing news to the world. The former New Day member announced on Instagram that he is engaged to be married to his girlfriend Kris Yim, the sister of WWE star Michin. He posted multiple pictures of the two of them and left a heartfelt message:

Ad

"I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect," he wrote.

Ad

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate Big E and Kris Yim on their engagement.

#4. Dani Palmer officially announces her retirement

WWE released a bunch of main roster and NXT stars over the weekend. One of them was Dani Palmer, who wrestled a few matches for the developmental brand. The 27-year-old took to Instagram to thank the WWE Universe for her time there and revealed that she was closing out her "athletic career."

Ad

"Thank you WWE for bringing me to the love of my life🤍 the past 3 years have been amazing! It’s a bittersweet feeling to be officially closing out my athletic career, but I can truly say I went til the wheels fell off..literally lol. Our bodies are a gift and mine has been so kind to me. I look forward to this next chapter!! Gods been giving me some big dreams with bringing my business back and I couldn’t be more stoked about it! Thank you all for the support❤️❤️"

Ad

Palmer will be focusing on her business after leaving professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More