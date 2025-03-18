WWE News Roundup: Star sends an emotional message after full-time career comes to an end, Sami Zayn tough to work with? Bayley handed title match

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will look at topics revolving around Sami Zayn and Bayley, among others.

Also, a star's full-time career with the company has come to an end, following which she sent a message to Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and other female stars. So without any further ado, let's check it out along with the RAW results.

#1. WWE RAW results

The build-up for WrestleMania 41 continued on Monday Night RAW as John Cena made his return to WWE programming for the first time since turning heel. The Cenation Leader addressed his recent actions before coming face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

We also saw an appearance from Seth Rollins while Rhea Ripley interfered in the contract signing between Iyo Sky and Bianca Belair. Tensions further escalated within The Judgment Day as Dominik Mysterio accidentally cost Finn Balor the IC title match.

Here are the full results from the show:

Penta def. Ludwig Kaiser

Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

Jey Uso def. Austin Theory

LWO def. The Creed Brothers

Bron Breakker def. Finn Balor to retain the Intercontinental Championship

#2. Sami Zayn labeled difficult to work with

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently opened up about his former co-workers. The Original Bro noted that while Sheamus was hard-hitting during the matches, he found Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens difficult to work with:

"Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring. But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together."

Matt Riddle was a part of the global juggernaut for over half a decade. He was released from the company in 2023.

#3. Bayley offered a title match

Bayley has been treading water since dropping the Women's Championship and has not been involved in any notable storylines. However, she was handed a title match on RAW last night as Lyra Valkyria approached The Role Model and offered her a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley, though, told the champion to get past Raquel Rodriguez first as Lyra is set to defend her title against the Judgment Day star next week on RAW.

#4. Star sends an emotional message after full-time run comes to an end

Lilian Garcia's full-time run with the global juggernaut came to an end this past Friday on SmackDown. She recently took to X to send an emotional message to her fellow female co-workers, notably Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria.

"In my nearly 26 year span with the @wwe, how lucky am I to have been able to work with such incredible different generations of women in this business! This past tour in Spain & Germany with @yaonlylivvonce @raquelwwe @zoeystarkwwe @rhearipley_wwe & @real_valkyria filled my soul. What amazing talents and what amazing spirits! Love you ladies! Wishing you tons of continued success!"

While Garcia will no longer be a ring announcer on SmackDown, she is expected to continue working with the company in some other capacities.

