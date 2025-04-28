WWE News Roundup: Superstar bids farewell to the company after devastating loss, Gunther's wife shares an update, Solo Sikoa reunites with Jimmy Uso

Welcome to the April 28 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories revolving around Solo Sikoa and Gunther, along with checking out other major developments in the world of the pro wrestling juggernaut in the last 24 hours.
#1. Adam Pearce makes multiple major announcements
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce provided a few updates ahead of this week's edition of the red brand. Pearce revealed that Pat McAfee and Becky Lynch will be present on RAW, where they will address their subsequent incidents from last week. The trifecta of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker will also be on the show.
Meanwhile, Pearce himself won't be available on the upcoming RAW. He revealed that Nick Aldis will be filling in for him this week.
Only one match has been announced for the show as of this writing. Rhea Ripley will face Roxanne Perez in a singles match.
#2. Gunther's wife shares a personal update following the WWE Superstar's suspension
Gunther was recently suspended from WWE following his unhinged actions on RAW last week. The Ring General put his hands on Pat McAfee and Michael Cole after which he was suspended indefinitely by Adam Pearce.
Amid the suspension, Gunther's wife, Jinny, took to social media to share a personal update. Jinny posted a heartfelt picture of the Austrian star holding their baby.
#3. Solo Sikoa reunites with former stablemate
Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline when he took control of the group last year. While the two are yet to mend their fences on WWE programming, they were recently spotted together in the pictures posted by their father, Rikishi.
Jimmy Uso is currently out of action as he suffered a brutal beatdown from Gunther ahead of Jey Uso's match against The Ring General. However, Big Jim made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 as he hugged his brother after his win over Gunther.
#4. Chelsea Green says goodbye to WWE
Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship reign came to an end recently as she lost the title to Zelina Vega. The Secret Hervice leader has not taken the loss well, as she has been constantly making posts about the situation and demanding a recount.
Green also could be taking time off from WWE, as she bid adieu to the company in her recent post, noting that it is her farewell.
Chelsea Green could take some time away from the action and repackage herself following the loss. She is loved by fans despite being a heel and thus has a chance to return as a babyface.