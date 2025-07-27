WWE News Roundup: Superstar was ready to quit wrestling, Former champion has been 'fired' from AAA, Drew McIntyre on retirement, Alexa Bliss update

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for July 27, 2025. We'll look at topics about Drew McIntyre and Alexa Bliss in today's edition.While McIntyre recently discussed his future in professional wrestling, Bliss gave an update on her current status after a worrying incident. With that and more, let's get started:#1. Health update on Alexa Bliss after WWE SmackDownDuring the latest episode of SmackDown, it looked like Alexa Bliss was busted open in her match against Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy emerged victorious, with her opponent seemingly suffering a bloody nose.Bliss later updated her fans on how she was doing. She responded to a concerned fan on X:&quot;I'm 1000000% totally Fine :) thank you.&quot;#2. Drew McIntyre addresses WWE retirementCould Drew McIntyre pursue an acting career at some point? The 40-year-old star has discussed the possibility.On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul spoke about McIntyre's potential future in Hollywood:&quot;Your aesthetic is so unique for anything medieval or Game of Thronesy. I feel like you could definitely have a second career. You could be one of the wrestlers that has a second career in acting.&quot;Drew McIntyre responded to Logan Paul, briefly mentioning what to expect when he retires from in-ring competition:&quot;Maybe [I'll have a second career in acting], or maybe you'll just never see me again. Like I keep telling everybody, 'When I'm gone, I'm gone.' You won't see me coaching on some TV show or begging for your attention. When Drew McIntyre's gone, he may just be gone forever, so enjoy while you can.&quot;Drew McIntyre made his acting debut in The Killer's Game, which was released last year. He also made headlines recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live. McIntyre and Logan Paul appeared on the show to promote their tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Things got heated.#3. Former WWE Champion forced to 'leave' AAAAlberto Del Rio was 'fired' from AAA as part of a storyline which culminated in a match on July 25. He faced El Mesias during AAA Alianzas, with the stipulation stating that Del Rio would have to leave the company should he lose.The former WWE Champion did not win, marking the end of his AAA tenure on screen. Interestingly, speculation behind this booking decision suggests something bigger is at play here. Since WWE's acquisition of AAA, fans and experts had guessed that World Wrestling Entertainment might want nothing to do with Alberto Del Rio, given his controversial past.According to a Fightful Select report, sources claim there is no plan for Del Rio in WWE. People within Triple H's regime also believe he is legitimately done in AAA.#4. Cody Rhodes almost gave up on professional wrestlingAlthough Cody Rhodes eventually found massive success in WWE, it wasn't always smooth sailing for The American Nightmare. He recently reflected on his time as Stardust.Speaking on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Rhodes made one thing clear. He was ready to quit wrestling at one point:&quot;Around the time Stardust popped up, I was going to get my degree so that in the public school system in Georgia, I could be an amateur wrestling coach. I had completely given up on entertainment, on ever making it. I thought I'd done everything right. I was very pity party, felt sorry for myself, all those things. Couldn't get a look left or right. A series of things happened in my life where now I look back and I'm like, 'Man, who were you? You weren't you.' It's like a gap of a few years of not being me.&quot;While Cody Rhodes did leave WWE in 2016, he, thankfully, did not quit professional wrestling. Rhodes made a name for himself outside the company, co-founded AEW, and returned to finish his story.