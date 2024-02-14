WWE News Roundup: Superstar sends an emotional message after getting released from the company, Drew McIntyre fined, Brock Lesnar's public appearance

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, among others.

We will also check out what happened on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW which featured top stars such as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. So without further delay, let's begin.

#1. WWE RAW results

The 1603rd edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky last night. The show saw Cody Rhodes address the fallout from the WrestleMania XL kickoff event. The American Nightmare was also offered help by Seth Rollins in his battle against The Bloodline.

Check out the complete results from the show:

Jey Uso & The New Day def. Imperium

Bobby Lashley def. Bronson Reed

Liv Morgan def. Zoey Stark

JD McDonagh def. R-Truth

LA Knight def. Ivar

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

#2. Drew McIntyre received a fine from Adam Pearce

Drew McIntyre has been doing some of the best work of his career ever since turning heel. The Scottish Warrior took credit for taking out CM Punk at Royal Rumble and has been mocking the injured star ever since.

McIntyre was caught wearing his new T-shirt mocking CM Punk backstage on RAW which did not sit well with Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager reminded the star that he told him he would double his fine if he wore that T-shirt again. McIntyre apologized to Pearce and removed the T-shirt, but he was wearing another inside it. This led to Pearce tripling the Scottish Warrior's fine.

Drew McIntyre also cost Sami Zayn in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. He will face Cody Rhodes on RAW next week.

#3. Brock Lesnar spotted amid WWE hiatus

Brock Lesnar's WWE status has been up in the air ever since the star was seemingly referenced in the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit. The Beast Incarnate was last seen in action at SummerSlam where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Brock Lesnar has been laying low since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. However, he was spotted at a shot put event where his daughter Mya set another record.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE looks unlikely at the moment. The star was recently removed from the 2K24 game cover and also replaced in the company's signature intro video by LA Knight.

#4. Amari Miller sends a message after getting released

Amari Miller was recently released by WWE after the expiry of her contract. The former NXT star recently sent an emotional message on social media, expressing gratitude for wherever life is taking her.

Amari was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly three years. She revealed that neither of the parties offered an extension when her contract expired.

