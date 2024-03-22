WWE News Roundup: Superstar teases a major return after over 2 years, huge SmackDown announcement, Goldberg upset

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News Roundup. Here, we aim to bring you the biggest stories of the wrestling world from the past 24 hours.

Today's edition revolves around big names such as Goldberg, Nick Aldis, Maryse, and more. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion recently made some unflattering comments about a current WWE champion. Meanwhile, SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has announced a huge stipulation for a match on tonight's show. A current NXT star has seemingly teased the return of his former rival as well.

However, we will start with some fantastic real-life news regarding Maryse. Let's get right into the roundup.

#1. Maryse announces she is tumor-free

Former Divas Champion Maryse recently announced on her official Instagram handle that she is tumor-free. The star finally overcame a challenging period of her life. Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with a rare pre-cancer of the ovaries and recently had them surgically removed.

Fortunately, the disease did not spread across Maryse's body, as revealed in her heartfelt Instagram post. She mentioned how finding out about this condition at a manageable stage saved her life before thanking her doctor, family, friends, and fans. We wish Maryse the best following this positive update!

#2. Nick Aldis' announcement for WWE SmackDown

Despite his injury, Nick Aldis continues to deliver as the general manager of SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand, the authority figure took to social media to add a stipulation to Rey Mysterio's match against Santos Escobar. The two heated rivals are set to go one-on-one, with Aldis barring all members of the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma from ringside.

It will be interesting to see if the match between Mysterio and Escobar has a clean finish, especially with WrestleMania 40 being just around the corner.

#3. Dijak teases a potential WWE return for Keith Lee

Keith Lee is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and has been out of action due to an injury. There is no word on his in-ring return, but that hasn't stopped the WWE Universe from speculating about his potential return to the Stamford-based company. One Twitter user posted about it, and NXT star Dijak gave an intriguing reply.

Using a short Roman Reigns video, Dijak stated that he'd be "interested" in seeing Lee return to WWE. The two of them had a legendary feud in NXT, so it's natural for Dijak to want to work with his former rival again. Is that a potential hint, though? We shall see.

The chances of Keith Lee returning any time soon seem pretty low, as Tony Khan will likely extend his AEW contract based on how long he is out injured.

#4. Goldberg took a shot at Asuka for breaking his legendary record

Goldberg recently made his true feelings known about WWE booking Asuka to surpass his WCW undefeated streak. The former Universal Champion was not happy about it, taking a shot at The Empress Tomorrow by calling her "some Japanese girl" during an interview on Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid.

Goldberg also stated how "ironic" it was that Asuka beat his streak after he had returned to the company. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that "every single wrestler" uses the Spear, implying that it is a shot at him.

The online reception to Goldberg's comments, especially about Asuka, has been negative.

