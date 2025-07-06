WWE News Roundup: Superstars announce that they are engaged, Veteran comments on Jey Uso's booking, Rhea Ripley reacts to throwback picture

Welcome to another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily series, WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will take a look at topics about Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Also, two pro wrestling stars have announced their engagement, while another has confirmed that he will not return to in-ring action again. So without further ado, let's dive in:

#1. Triple H won't wrestle again, WWE veteran explains why

Triple H has firmly assured multiple times that he won't be returning to in-ring competition. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on the same during his "Story Time With Dutch Mantell" podcast, noting that The Game would not like to compete in a subpar match as his last outing in the squared circle:

"I don’t think he’s in that bad of a health condition, but I don’t think he wants to press his luck. Most of the guys in the Triple H range, they won’t mind maybe having the last match. But it’s the performance they can put in. He’d rather be remembered for his performances already done than be judged on what he can do." [From 1:00:14 to 1:00:44]

Check out the video below:

Triple H hung up his boots in 2022 after suffering from heart failure in 2021. His final match was in 2019.

#2. Rhea Ripley looks back at her younger self

Rhea Ripley has come a long way since she started out in the pro wrestling business. Mami has undergone a major appearance change during this time. She recently looked back at her younger self, noting that the old version of her is dead:

"Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up. The difference is that the smile is fake. This one is real. She was not happy, not confident, and very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley, she's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone."

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley has become the biggest female Superstar on the WWE roster in the last couple of years. She is likely to headline Evolution 2, where she will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

#3. WWE veteran questions Jey Uso's booking

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has shown concern for Jey Uso's booking in the last few weeks. He stated on Busted Open that he fears that the company may be dropping the ball with The Yeetman:

"Jey Uso's been lost in this mix, and his reaction in Pittsburgh [June 30 episode of RAW] was one of the loudest I've ever heard, and I don't see new merch for him, and I'm like do not drop this ball with Jey because WWE for years, and pro wrestling for years, but especially the WWE, is fueled by babyfaces and merchandise."

Jey Uso recently lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. He is now involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction.

#4. Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes are engaged

Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan recently announced that they are engaged. The duo shared the news through a collaboration post on Instagram.

Hayes and Jordan have been together for quite some time. They met in the WWE Performance Center and were part of NXT at the same time. Hayes is now a part of the SmackDown brand while Jordan is still a part of the former Black and Gold brand.

