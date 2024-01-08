WWE News Roundup: Superstars confirm they are in a relationship, Rhea Ripley has bad news for R-Truth, Jey Uso's message (January 7, 2024)

Welcome to the latest WWE News Roundup. The January 7, 2024, edition includes topics about Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso.

We'll also look at the latest update from Charlotte Flair and rare behind-the-scenes footage of Roman Reigns. So, without further ado, let's begin:

#1 Rhea Ripley addresses whether R-Truth is in The Judgment Day

Lately, R-Truth has been engaged in a light-hearted storyline with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Although the wrestling veteran considers himself a member of the faction, his official status is yet to be confirmed. Rhea Ripley addressed this on the WWE 2024 Preview Special:

"We're not looking at Truth right now, and he's trying to wiggle his way in. He's breaking into our clubhouse [on Monday Night RAW]. That's not okay. You can't just break into our clubhouse!"

Ripley added:

"To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this. We have not come to an agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far, he is not. Sorry, everyone."

#2 Jey Uso reacts to Jimmy Uso's "No Yeet" merch

Jey Uso made the "Yeet" phrase popular among WWE fans, and his twin brother has responded with an effective heel move.

Jimmy Uso's "No Yeet" shirt is now officially available to purchase. The merchandise release was met with a two-word reaction from Jey. On Instagram Stories, the WWE RAW Superstar posted:

"NO.. YEET"

Jey Uso via Instagram Stories

Although The Usos were a formidable tag team, it's safe to say that they won't reunite anytime soon following Jey's exit from The Bloodline.

#3 WWE NXT Superstars are in a relationship

A post from NXT star Dani Palmer has confirmed that she is in a relationship.

Not too long ago, Palmer put up photos of her and Tank Ledger on Instagram. She also commented on their status with the following caption:

"Sorry, this silly goose is Tanken," wrote Palmer.

Ledger acknowledged the relationship by replying:

"Approaching peak levels of silliness."

You can view the Instagram post here.

#4 Recovery update from Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is on the road to recovery after undergoing knee surgery.

The high-profile superstar recently posted a video, keeping her fans informed with a health update. As you can see below, Flair seems to be in good spirits:

Expand Tweet

#5 What was Roman Reigns doing backstage on WWE SmackDown?

The latest WWE SmackDown episode featured Roman Reigns and many other top superstars.

Behind the scenes, The Tribal Chief was spotted watching an untelevised match between Bianca Belair and Chelsea Green. A video of this has been circulating online:

Expand Tweet

Belair defeated Green in their dark match, which caught Roman Reigns' attention for some reason. Interestingly, Reigns has rarely been seen in such out-of-character moments since he became World Wrestling Entertainment's top villain.

The Tribal Chief is set to take on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2024 unless plans change as part of the storyline.

