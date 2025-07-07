WWE News Roundup: Tag team officially done after SmackDown, Naomi shares personal video of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso set to be in action 

Welcome back to another edition of WWE News Roundup. Today, we will look at stories revolving around Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, among others.

Also, a major tag team looks to be done following what happened on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has given himself a new name after his recent victory. So, without wasting any further time, let's begin.

#1. Cody Rhodes gives himself a new WWE name

Cody Rhodes has made an addition to the list of names he is known by. The American Nightmare was victorious in the recently concluded King of the Ring tournament, following which he revealed his new moniker. The former AEW EVP called himself "Nightmare King" on X while posting his pictures with the crown from SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. He had a segment with Randy Orton on SmackDown where the latter told him to reclaim the gold.

#2. Naomi shares a personal video of Jimmy Uso

Naomi recently shared a personal video of her husband, Jimmy Uso. Big Jim was seen having fun with kids in an indoor rock climbing area.

Both Jimmy and Naomi have been prominent faces on SmackDown in the last few months. While The Glow currently holds the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, the tag team veteran is involved in a feud with Solo Sikoa's new faction.

#3. Jey Uso set for a huge match on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins' faction since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. The Yeet Master will get a chance to exact revenge on the heel faction on RAW, as he will face Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Besides Jey, Sami Zayn and Penta also have their differences with Rollins and Co. Cero Miedo will go one-on-one with The Visionary on the upcoming edition of the red show.

#4. WWE tag team is done following SmackDown

SmackDown this past Friday featured a huge eight-man tag team match where The Wyatt Sicks took on Berto, Johnny Gargano, Chris Sabin, and Montez Ford. During the match, former stablemates Dexter Lumis and Gargano came face-to-face. The animosity between Gargano and Lumis proved that they had officially parted ways.

Lumis and Gargano were part of The Way, which also consisted of Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae, and Austin Theory. However, The Tortured Artist took a long hiatus from WWE before returning with The Wyatt Sicks. While fans may have hoped for a The Way reunion, what transpired on SmackDown has made it clear that the former OVW champion will stick with his new family.

