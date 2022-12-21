WWE News Roundup: Top name fired despite being warned in advance? Backstage heat between Triple H and veteran because of comments on former women's champion

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we look at news revolving around top names like Triple H, Mandy Rose, and Chyna.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released by WWE last week in an unexpected fashion. She was let go immediately after she lost the NXT Women's Championship on NXT. The reason for her firing was that the company was unhappy with the NSFW content on her FanTime page. It is speculated that she was warned but did not heed the warnings.

#3. Was Mandy Rose warned by Stephanie McMahon before being released by WWE?

Former WWE writer Vince Russo stated on The Wrestling Outlaws that Stephanie McMahon could have sent an indirect warning to Mandy Rose before firing her.

Russo suggested that a firing of such nature could not have been as abrupt. He said Rose was likely warned but chose to keep her content and leave WWE.

''Supposedly there were scenes of her touching herself, maybe showing a little whatever. Obviously, WWE has a big problem with that. Here's what I'd like to think. I'd like to think that they didn't like it, they told her to stop, and she was making so much money on her own that she said 'Na,''" said Russo.

The 32-year-old was allegedly slated for a main roster return after her stint in NXT. There have been contrasting reports about her release. Some stated that she chose to get fired, while others said she was taken aback by her exit. NXT head coach Matt Bloom allegedly brought the raunchy content she was putting out to the notice of officials.

#2. Jim Cornette on the difference between Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy

Matt Riddle was recently taken off RAW to go to rehab for reportedly failing his second drug test. WWE icon Jim Cornette spoke about the issue on his podcast Drive-Thru and said that Riddle should not be compared to Jeff Hardy because of Hardy's history of drug abuse. He noted that the AEW star has had a long and troubled past.

''But that [Jeff Hardy's struggles] was over a longer period of time, of years and in multiple companies that there were issues. (...) We don't wanna act like, all of a sudden oh my god here's another Jeff Hardy, when Jeff was having his issues for a long period of time in multiple places."

WWE released Jeff Hardy because he allegedly refused to go to rehab after an incident during a live event when he walked out after his match. He joined AEW and is currently suspended. Rumors state that The Original Bro failed his first drug test around SummerSlam this year.

#1. Possible heat between Triple H and Vince Russo because of Chyna

Before dating and marrying Stephanie McMahon, Triple H dated Chyna during the '90s. However, the two reportedly had an ugly break-up and did not see eye-to-eye.

Vince Russo revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he had a major fight with Triple H over some of his comments about Chyna. He said that the two still have heat because of it:

''It goes back to when he [Triple H] took a horrible, horrible shot at Chyna when she was alive, saying, 'Chyna is not in the Hall of Fame because if little Johnny went on his computer and googled Chyna, what is he going to see?'. It pi**ed me off and that caused the heat between me and Triple H to this day because I went off on him like a lunatic."

Chyna passed away in 2016. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame posthumously in 2019, along with the entire D-Generation X stable. Triple H has noted multiple times how important and impactful Chyna's run was in WWE.

