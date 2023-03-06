WWE News Roundup: Top star on Triple H purposely burying him, Former champion commits another crime, Major match set for Monday Night RAW

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the latest top news stories from WWE.

A top WWE Superstar has broken the silence on the rumors of Triple H allegedly burying him. Prison Dom has once again committed a crime, this time with a former WWE Champion. Also, a major match has been made official for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

#3. Prison Dom commits another crime alongside SmackDown star

RAW star Dominik Mysterio, aka Prison Dom, has highly impressed fans with his heel character over the last few months. Dom recently appeared on former WWE Champion Sheamus' YouTube show Celtic Warrior Workouts, where several wrestlers have previously appeared to teach Sheamus their workouts.

During his appearance, Dominik explained his workout in the prison yard. He then headed to the fridge, stole some beverages from it, and fled the scene. A confused Sheamus followed him. You can watch the same in the video linked above.

#2. Sami Zayn set for a major match on Monday Night RAW

Sami Zayn has taken it upon himself to take down The Bloodline. Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Zayn took on Solo Sikoa but lost the match after a distraction from Jimmy Uso.

Zayn later issued a challenge to Jimmy for a match, and the two are now set to go one-on-one on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

This past weekend, Sami Zayn also got his rematch against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at a live event in Toronto, Canada. Zayn previously faced Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023 but could not defeat him. The same was the case at the show in Toronto, as he lost his rematch.

Sami Zayn is reportedly set to team up with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 to take on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos. The match hasn't been made official yet, but the build has started.

#1. Top WWE RAW star comments on rumors of Triple H burying him

A young Austin Theory was suddenly pushed to the moon over a year ago by Vince McMahon. However, with Triple H taking over the creative head duties, rumors surfaced of him no longer pushing Theory, and these strengthened when the 25-year-old was unsuccessful in his MITB cash-in.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Theory commented on these rumors and dismissed them completely.

"The internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year-old Austin Theory, it's all over. Whatever, but yeah, there's always, 'How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?' Man, it's great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild, it was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was gonna happen," said Theory

Austin Theory further stated how he's blessed to get guidance from both Vince McMahon and Triple H. He also mentioned that it was Triple H who saw him in EVOLVE and signed him to WWE.

