WWE News Roundup: Top superstar has suffered an injury and will be out for a few months; Roman Reigns' absence questioned; Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena?

Welcome to the January 28 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's article, we will look at topics revolving around Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, among others.

Also, in one of the most heartbreaking pieces of news of the day, a top WWE Superstar has revealed that he suffered multiple injuries during a match on last night's RAW and is likely to miss a few months of action. So let's check it out in addition to the RAW results.

#4. WWE RAW results

The go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of the Royal Rumble PLE was filled with memorable matches and segments. We saw The War Raiders defend the World Tag Title against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, while the Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi, faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match.

Cody Rhodes was also present on the red brand's show, where he had a segment with CM Punk after accidentally being taken out by Sami Zayn.

Here are the complete results from the show:

The War Raiders def. The Judgment Day to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio def. Xavier Woods

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Bianca Belair & Naomi

Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

#3. Roman Reigns' absence questioned by WWE veteran

Roman Reigns has been absent since the red brand show's season premiere on Netflix earlier this month.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently questioned Reigns' absence, along with pointing out the lack of in-ring presence from other top names, such as Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

"I just don't get it [Roman being absent]. Like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the third or the fourth? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man!" he said on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW.

#2. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41?

John Cena recently made his WWE return to kickstart his Farewell Tour. Ever since the 16-time World Champion's return, the rumor mills have been abuzz with speculations regarding his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

In a recent episode of What Were They Thinking? on Backstage Pass, wrestling veteran Bill Apter shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that he believes that the spot may go to Cody Rhodes or Logan Paul.

"Cody is this megastar. He sells tons of merchandise and everything. Gunther is a wrestler. He's not that mega, mega star that [sic] sells merchandise and all this kind of stuff. So for [John] Cena to beat him for the world title, that's okay; that's okay! For me against Cody, I think he would have to put Cody over," he said.

John Cena has not been seen on RAW or SmackDown since his appearance on the red brand show's debut episode on Netflix. However, he has already declared for the 30-man Royal Rumble Match and will be present at the upcoming premium live event.

#1. JD McDonagh suffers multiple injuries on WWE RAW

As mentioned above, JD McDonagh was in action on RAW last night when he and Dominik Mysterio challenged for the World Tag Team Championship. Aside from coming up short, McDonagh also suffered multiple injuries during the match.

The Judgment Day star provided an update on X (FKA Twitter) after the show, noting that he has suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung and will be out for a couple of months.

"First off, thanks to everyone for the messages and the concern. I'm good. I've got a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung, so I'm going to be out for a couple [of] months. All things considered, it could have been a lot worse, so I'm grateful for that. See ya in a bit," he wrote.

McDonagh and Finn Balor lost the World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders last month on RAW.

