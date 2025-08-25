WWE News Roundup: Triple H confirms top star is officially retiring, Veteran has no issue with big blows to AEW, Dominik Mysterio injured?

Welcome to another edition of the WWE News Roundup, where we bring you the hottest stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.WWE is inarguably the biggest company in the pro wrestling industry. Multiple top names have been a part of it over the years. Some stars become legends, and one such figure is retiring in late 2025. This has been confirmed by Triple H.A former writer recently made a bold statement on WWE's war with Tony Khan-led AEW. We also have a story on Dominik Mysterio. So without further ado, let's begin.#3. Triple H comments on John CenaJohn Cena is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history. It came as a shock to many fans when he announced that 2025 would be his last year as an in-ring competitor. As a matter of fact, Cena has only 10 more dates before he hangs up his wrestling boots for good.While speaking on ESPN's SportsCenter, Triple H spoke about The Cenation Leader's imminent retirement. He stated that while Cena's in-ring career might be ending soon, he will always be a part of the global juggernaut.“He will always be a part of the WWE. He is ingrained in our fabric as we are ingrained in his. So John [Cena] isn’t going anywhere. But, you know, from an in-ring standpoint, we all get to the end of that athletic road. And that’s where John is at. And I’m happy for him that he has not only had the career that he wanted to, but is able to end it sort of on his terms in a way that he wants it to, without being, you know, having a doctor tell you you’re done or anything else. It’s his time right now, and he’s doing it in his way, and I love it.”John Cena has faced many top names on his retirement tour and even won the world title for the 17th time. But a big obstacle in the form of Logan Paul awaits him at Clash in Paris 2025. Can The Franchise Player get the job done once again?#2. Veteran not too concerned with WWE counterprogramming AEWThe emergence of AEW has caused major issues for WWE, without a doubt. The Tony Khan-led promotion has a lucrative TV deal with WBD and caters to the more hardcore pro wrestling fans.WWE has been trying to put AEW out of business with counterprogramming tactics. It was also reported recently that the Stamford-based promotion doesn't want All Elite Wrestling to get another TV deal.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vince Russo said that he has no problem with WWE counterprogramming AEW. He further claimed that it is TKO, not Triple H, who are making these moves.&quot;I think the show sucks. With that being said, I have no problem with what the WWE is doing as far as counterprogramming AEW, from a business point of view, I have absolutely no problem with it. Absolutely no problem with it. And bro, let's face it, man, if Vince McMahon were still in charge, maybe the philosophy would be a little bit different. But it's not Vince McMahon, it's not Triple H, it's TKO. So, it's TKO calling these shots.&quot;AEW and the sports entertainment juggernaut will go head-to-head once again next month with their All Out and WrestlePalooza events, respectively.#1. Injury scare for Dominik Mysterio?Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels on Monday Night RAW. He was in action recently, teaming up with fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to take on CM Punk, LA Knight, and Penta in the main event of the Liverpool live event.At one point in the match, Dirty Dom seemingly had a bad landing, and he hurt himself. He was seen clutching his ribs, leading to fear among fans that he may have reaggravated an old injury.As of this writing, no update has surfaced about whether Dominik Mysterio is legitimately injured or not.